SJS D-I girls water polo: Flames knocked out of playoffs by top seeded Davis

The eighth-seeded Lodi High girls water polo team’s playoff journey ran aground on Thursday in an 18-4 loss to No. 1 Davis.
Lodi fell behind quickly, and trailed 7-0 after the first quarter. The Flames managed just one goal in the first half, and faced an 11-1 deficit at the break.
Aiyana Evan scored twice for the Flames and added three steals, along with one goal each from Lily Kim and Hannah Wilson. Goalkeeper Lydia Campbell blocked seven shots.
Faith Cerussi led the Blue Devils with seven goals, along with three each from Kenzie Walker and Alex Harris.
Davis will go on to face No. 4 Woodcreek, which took down Lodi’s TCAL foe Lincoln, 3-1, on Thursday.
In Division II, a third TCAL team survived another day. Third-seeded St. Mary’s defeated No. 11 Del Campo 11-0.