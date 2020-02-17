YUBA CITY — Jonathan Nguyen had a solid performance through most of his 108-pound championship match.
Three of his Tokay High wrestling teammates performed their best at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II tournament at River Valley High on Saturday. Three Lodi High wrestlers placed at the tournament.
That adds up to lucky seven advancing to the section’s Masters Tournament, which will take place at Stockton Arena on Friday and Saturday. The top eight finishers at this and all divisional tournaments last weekend advance to the Masters.
Nguyen, a junior who was the only area wrestler who competed for a championship, squared off against Vacaville’s Isaiah Medina. The first round ended in a 0-0 tie. Then in the second round, Medina used a series of take downs and reverses to establish a 6-0 lead on Nguyen.
Medina, who already had an 11-0 lead halfway through the third round, flipped Nguyen onto his back for the pin and victory.
Prior to the championship match, Nguyen posted a 2-1 decision win over Pitman of Turlock’s Alex Talamante in the semifinals. After an escape, Nguyen was able to keep Talamante down to record the win and advance to the championship match.
“It was a tough match,” said Tokay coach Ed Carlos of Nguyen’s match against Talamante. “They scouted us. But we knew what they do, and we were able to hold off with the win.”
Carlos pointed out that Nguyen, who went 4-0, only had three matches. Nguyen’s first match was won by forfeit.
“We really didn’t get the kinks out and get a good sweat in,” said Carlos of Nguyen entering the quarterfinals of the two-day divisional tournament.
Lodi’s Sean Carpenter (287) came away with a fifth place finish against Inderkum of Sacramento’s Andrew Poss. The final round proved to be the difference for Carpenter, who saw Poss hold a slim 1-0 lead. Then a reverse, take down plus an escape led Carpenter to a 5-3 win.
“This should be pretty good,” said Lodi assistant coach Dave Caya of Carpenter entering his match against Poss.
Tokay’s Robert De La Torre (197), a senior, and William Ward (222), a junior, also competed in fifth place matches in their respective weight classes.
De La Torre faced Downey of Modesto’s Tyler Balmonte in their fifth place meeting. Balmonte held a 2-1 lead in the second round before pinning De La Torre.
Ward faced Vanden’s Devon Adams in their fifth place match. Ward held a 2-1 lead entering the second round. But Adams dominated the final two rounds, rolling to an 11-1 difference for a 12-3 win.
Lodi’s Christian Zamora (162) – also a junior – competed for fifth place but came away with a sixth place finish.
Zamora (3-3 in the tournament) competed against Wood of Vacaville’s Acel Soria. The match was short-lived, as Soria, who held a 2-0 lead, pinned Zamora at 1 minute, 16 seconds in the second round for the win.
“Christian was kind of behind the eight ball to start out because he’s had a hard time with weight all week,” said Caya, who noted Zamora made Saturday’s weight by one-tenth of a pound. “We were worried about him because he spent a lot of energy making weight.”
Caya applauded Zamora for his efforts at the divisional tournament. That included recording a win by pin in one of his three matches that led to the fifth place match.
“That says a lot about a guy who didn’t have a lot in the tank, to come out and take care of it like that,” Caya said.
Competing for seventh place were Tokay’s Peter Sim (147) and Lodi’s Felipe De Matos (222). In his seventh place match, De Matos, only a sophomore, punched his ticket to the Masters with a pin over Wood’s Felix Lara. De Matos finished the divisional tournament with a 3-2 record.
Sim, who is also a junior, also produced a seventh place win over River City of West Sacramento’s Alex Sandoval by decision, and went 3-2 at the tournament.
Carlos and Caya are happy with the wrestlers who are now preparing for the Masters. The top eight will advance to the California Interscholastic Federation State Wrestling Championships that will take place at Mechanics Bank Arena — formerly known as Rabobank Arena — in Bakersfield on Feb. 27-29.
“We’re a young team and we’ve only got one senior,” Carlos said. “It’s a learning process for these kids because this is the first time they’ve had to step up to the varsity level and they’ve done well for the most part.”
Caya added, “We’re happy we got three going on. We keep trying to build them and hope that they learn.”
As a team, Tokay took 13th place with 53 points. Lodi was 14th at 42 points.
Vacaville won the tournament with 252.50 points and Pitman was second at 231 points. Bella Vista of Fair Oaks took third place at 207 points. Lincoln, which is part of the Tri-City Athletic League with Tokay and Lodi, took fourth place at 182.50 points.
Tracy, another TCAL foe, had an 11th place finish at 56 points. St. Mary’s was 15th at 39 points and West at 23rd place with 4 points.
