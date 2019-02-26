Lodi High's Larry McDowell had a heave of 44 feet, 11 inches to win the shot put during the Viking Invitational on Saturday at Edison High in Stockton.
In other varsity boys action, Lodi's Darrius Hart tied for first in the high jump with a mark of 5-10.
In varsity girls action, Lodi's Amelia Ellison won the 400 with a time of 1 minute, 5.57 seconds.
Tokay's Zacariah Kellogg won two events in the junior varsity boys meet, taking first in the 800 (2:09.73) and the 1,600 (4:49.64).
Other winners included Tokay's Jaryn Eaton in the discus (120-01), Lodi's Tyler Lenhertz in the high jump (5-6), and Lodi's Javier Viramontes in the long jump (18-10).
In frosh-soph girls action, Tokay's Kari Anema won the 800 (2:35.06) and the 1,600 (5:44.21), Lodi's Cecilia Chinchiolo won the discus (76-8) and Lodi's Ashlyn Jory won the high jump (4-6).
BASEBALL
Varsity
Sacramento 2, Galt 1
Galt High pitcher Marco Federighi had 12 strikeouts and allowed just four hits in a complete-game effort but still ended up with the loss as the Warriors fell to visiting Sacramento High 2-1 this past weekend.
Offensively, Ty Abbott had two hits and scored Galt's only run and Josh Belarmino added two hits.
On Monday, Galt fell to Ripon Christian 10-0.
Abbott had two hits for the Warriors and Sebastian Soto and Keegan Nelson each added a hit.
CHEER
Varsity
Jamz Cheer and Dance Nationals
The Lodi High varsity cheer team placed second at the JAMZ Cheer and Dance Nationals this past weekend in Las Vegas, missing first place by just .26 points. The team had an amazing second day with zero point deductions.