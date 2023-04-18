The Lodi High boys volleyball team stayed tied for first place in the Tri-City Athletic League with Monday’s three-set sweep over Lincoln, a 25-19, 25-13, 25-21 victory.
Connor Davis led the Flames with 10 kills and three blocks, adding four digs, Nicholas McDonald had nine kills and three aces, Nathan Bishop had seven kills, Tyler Carson had four kills, and Diego Villalobos had four aces.
Lodi (13-9, 6-1 TCAL) will host West (8-21, 2-5) today.
Varsity boys: Tokay 3, Tracy 2
The Tigers prevailed in a five-set marathon on Monday to defeat Tracy 25-19, 19-25, 25-12, 20-25, 15-13. Tokay (4-9, 4-3 TCAL) will play at Lincoln (2-14, 0-7) today.
JV boys: Lodi 2, Lincoln 0
Jakob Bentz ownet the net with six blocks, five kills and a pair of digs as the JV Flames beat Lincoln 25-21, 25-14 on Monday.
Sebastian Ramirez added five blocks, four kills and three aces, Charlie Zuzich had two kills, two aces and three digs, and Tony Ortiz had six assists as Lodi improved to 5-1 in league play.
The Flames opened this week’s series with last-place West with a statement on Monday, with 16 hits and eight walks in a 20-0 victory.
Lodi ended the game after five innings due to the 10-run rule, after scoring nine runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth.
Caiden Andes led the offense with a 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs, Austin Meehleis went 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs, Andrew Wright was 2-for-3, Vance Haskins was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs, Brayden Stout had a double and three runs, Ken Blankenship and Luke Leggitt each doubled, Sean Kennedy had a single and three RBIs, Gianni Brassesco singled and scored twice, while Noah Silvia and Joseph Focacci each singled.
On the mound, Wright pitched four shutout innings with five strikeouts, allowing three hits and a walk, and Matthew Gobel finished the last inning with two strikeouts.
Lodi (10-9, 5-2 TCAL) and West (4-14, 0-7) will face off today at Zupo Field.
Varsity: Lincoln 9, Tokay 1
Tokay opened its series against Lincoln on Monday with a loss, dropping to 5-2 in TCAL play and a four-way tie for first with Lodi, Lincoln and St. Mary’s.
The TCAL qualifies three teams to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, so one of those four teams will be left out once the dust settles.
Tokay had six hits in Monday’s loss — a triple and a single by Cory Sugg, and singles by Brett Graddy, Brock Sell, Matthew Casillas and Giani Camacho. Sugg scored Tokay’s lone run, driven in by Casillas.
Tokay (11-4, 5-2) and Lincoln (13-5, 5-2) will face off in Stockton today, with first place on the line.
The JV Tigers suffered a shutout loss on Monday, with hits by Christian Olivares, Adrian Mendoza and Jake Sell. Sell pitched 4 1.3 innings and struck out five batters.
Varsity: Galt 18, El Dorado 4
The Warriors scored 12 runs in the third inning to set up a short finish by 10-run rule on Monday, with two hits each by Quinlynn Keller (with a home run, three RBIs and four runs), Lexi Maldonado (with four runs), Emily Pena (with four RBIs and two runs), Madelyn Casjens (with three runs) and Paisley Zulim, a double by Emily Clark, a single and four RBIs from Clarissa Phelps, two RBIs from Janelle Velasco, and singles by Sofia Arana and Hannah Almeida.
Galt (3-4, 2-2 SVC) will play at Rosemont (5-3) today.
Varsity: Liberty Ranch 12, Bradshaw Christian 0
Paitlyn Snow pitched a one-hit shutout in Monday’s five-inning victory, allowing four walks and striking out 11 batters.
At the plate, Ysabella Granata led the charge with a 4-for-4 day, hitting a home run and two doubles while scoring four runs. Gracyn Graviette went 4-for-4 with a double and two runs, Snow went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, Sierra Dunagan went 2-for-4 with a home run, Natalie Vigil had a single and three RBIs, Carlie Perez had a single, two RBIs and two runs, and Kaitlynn Castro had a single.
Liberty Ranch (5-3, 5-1 SVC) sits atop the SVC standings, and will host El Dorado (0-5) today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.