The Lodi High boys volleyball team stayed tied for first place in the Tri-City Athletic League with Monday’s three-set sweep over Lincoln, a 25-19, 25-13, 25-21 victory.

Connor Davis led the Flames with 10 kills and three blocks, adding four digs, Nicholas McDonald had nine kills and three aces, Nathan Bishop had seven kills, Tyler Carson had four kills, and Diego Villalobos had four aces.

Tags

Recommended for you