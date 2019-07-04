The Lodi BOBS 11U baseball team’s run in the Central California Cal Ripken state tournament came to an end on Thursday afternoon with a 7-4 loss to Hanford.
It was the second time the two teams faced off this week — Lodi won 8-5 in the second game of the tournament on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Hanford scored two each in the first and second innings for a 4-0 lead before Lodi was able to get the bats going. Lodi had just two baserunners in the first four innings, and finished with four hits — singles by Rylan Takahashi, Noah Hufford, Diego Pantoja and Austin Job. Two walks and four Hanford errors helped Lodi Takahashi, Pantoja, Job and Eric Munoz score runs.
On the mound, Haiden Edwards got the start and gave up four unearned runs in 1 1/3 innings before giving way to Munoz, who went 6 1/3 innings and gave up nine hits and three unearned runs with five strikeouts.
Hanford tallied 12 hits, with Harrison Todd, Tan Flores, Ethan Barcellos and Kaleb Koelewyn 22 each getting two. Hanford coach Joe Todd was ejected from the game in the third inning for arguing balls and strikes, though he said he was just asking where the pitch was and not arguing.
Lodi, the tournament host, went 2-2 at the event at Salas Park, beating Fowler 1-0 on Monday, Hanford 8-5 on Tuesday and losing to Kingsburg 9-2 on Wednesday before Thursday’s loss in the elimination bracket.
Hanford’s reward is a chance to play Kingsburg for the state title today, with a game at 5:30 p.m. Since Hanford is coming up from the elimination bracket, Kingsburg will have to win just once for the title, while Hanford would have to beat Kingsburg twice.
12s win again in Kingsburg
The Lodi 12U all-star team survived another elimination game at the state tournament on Tuesday, beating host Kingsburg 4-0.
Tanner Grove pitched a one-hit shutout, going six innings with five strikeouts and one walk.
At the plate, Isaac H went 2-for-2 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run. Grove added a double and two runs for the entirety of Lodi’s three hits.
Lodi had one more game in the evening. Results were unavailable at press time.