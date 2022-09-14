The Lodi High girls cross country team began its 18th consecutive league title defense with a win on Tuesday, taking first as a team at the first Tri-City Athletic League meet of the season at Lodi Lake.

The meet was scheduled for Sept. 7, but was postponed due to last week’s intense heat wave. The second meet is Sept. 28 at Oak Grove, and the third is back at Lodi Lake on Oct. 26.

Tags

Recommended for you