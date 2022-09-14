The Lodi High girls cross country team began its 18th consecutive league title defense with a win on Tuesday, taking first as a team at the first Tri-City Athletic League meet of the season at Lodi Lake.
The meet was scheduled for Sept. 7, but was postponed due to last week’s intense heat wave. The second meet is Sept. 28 at Oak Grove, and the third is back at Lodi Lake on Oct. 26.
Lodi scored 23 points with all five scoring runners in the top nine spots, led by Kiah Aitken with the top individual spot at 19 minutes, 45.76 seconds on the 5-kilometer course. Teammate Samantha Stone placed third with a 20:10.25, behind Lincoln’s Emma Kaufman at 20:00.17. Zoe Aitken was fourth for the Flames at 20:12.37, Keeli Reinken was sixth at 21:25.92, and Laena Burke was ninth at 22:00.10.
Tokay’s Brooke Frisk placed seventh with a 21:40.05 to lead the Tigers’ fourth-place effort; Lincoln was second at 43, St. Mary’s third at 79, and Tokay fourth, also with a 79. Emma Shackelford was 13th for Tokay with a 22:23.98, Isabella Waters was 15th at 22:42.32, Annalyn Grant was 21st at 23:34.49, and Tokay’s final scoring runner was Noelle Breech in 23rd at 24:13.11.
Lincoln won the boys race with 25 points, followed by Lodi at 58, Tokay at 77. St. Mary’s runner Jacob Moffett took the top spot with a 16:15.05. Tokay’s Joshua Young came in fifth at 16:57.21, followed by Lodi’s Charles Starr in sixth at 17:17.73, Lodi’s Riley Walker in eighth at 17:28.05, Tokay’s Edmond Zimmer in 12th at 17:50.05, Lodi’s Alex Mendoza in 13th at 17:57.51, Tokay’s Josiah Garcia at 18:15.56, and then three Lodi runners — Reed Waters in 16th at 18:24.78, Michael Pelaez in 17th at 18:26.90, and Noah Zilvia in 18th at 18:29.47.
In the JV races, Lodi was third in the boys race with 56 points, let by Vincenzo Milligan at 11:28.95 in the 2-mile race. Tokay was sixth, with Joseph Torres in 23rd (12:29.50) the Tigers’ top finisher.
In the girls JV race, Lodi won with 43 points, led by Amelia Johnson in fourth at 13:32.45, and Tokay was sixth, with Eden Ceja (11th, 15:04.87) the top finisher.
Varsity boys: St. Mary’s 16, Lodi 12
Anthony Celli led the Flames with 6 goals in a league-opening loss, while Guy Hein had 4 goals, Nathan Larson had 2 goals, and Evan Peterson had 7 blocks.
Varsity girls: St. Mary’s 8, Lodi 4
Emily Engle, Morgan Vice, Ava Sepulveda and Laine Woodard each scored as the Flames opened TCAL play with a loss on Tuesday. Lodi goalkeeper Abigail Rusch tallied 5 saves.
JV boys: Lodi 15, St. Mary’s 10
Rylan Takahashi led the Flames with 6 goals in Tuesday’s victory, along with 4 each from Ethan Elrod and Caden Zicarri, and 1 from Matteo Kovach. Goalkeeper Tyler Carson had 5 blocks.
JV girls: Lodi 4, St. Mary’s 3
Madison Broughton scored a hat trick with 3 goals, and Brooklynn Broughton added one as Lodi opened league with a win. Goalkeeper Kylie Richardson notched 9 saves.
The Flames swept the singles matches and went 2-1 in the doubles matches in Tuesday’s victory.
In Singles, Sydney Friesen beat Lauren Carter 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1, Louise Jopis beat Reese Franzia 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, Emma Stilwell beat Amy Zumint 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3, Aubrey Anderson took down Kara Cardena 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4, Keara Shoup beat Katie Rore 6-2, 6-3 at No. 5 and Savannah Chinchiaro beat Laine Hale 6-2, 6-4 at No. 6.
In doubles, Bella Charchianis and Hailey Davis beat Francesca Podesto and Alyssa Franco 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1, Ell Karagounis and Nyla Haynie lost to McKayla Haskin and Aubrey Jomaoas 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2, and Gracie Davenport and Bella Coughlin beat Makia Zeiter and Rachelle Calinlum 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.
The Flames improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league play with Tuesday’s victory at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club’s par-37 Lake Course.
Amelia Garibaldi with 1-under for Lodi with a 36, Allison Frank at 39, and then three players at 44 — ClaraGrace Plath, Reese Koenig and Viviana Rojas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.