With just about every sporting event in the world canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, life has changed dramatically for the kind of folks whose lives revolve around these contests.
NBA? Gone until at least June. Baseball? No spring training and opening day pushed way back. Hockey? On ice for the foreseeable future. March Madness? None and done.
So what’s a fanatic to do? There are a few options, though they won’t exactly be the same as a Mike Krukow- and Duane Kuiper-called summertime ballgame.
One of the only live athletic events still available on TV (for the time being) is WWE wrestling. The group has announced that it will still perform its Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown shows, though they will be filmed at the organization’s training facility.
WWE will also hold WrestleMania 36, hosted by former NFL player Rob Gronkowski, at multiple locations on April 4 and 5. It will be televised on WWE Network.
Meanwhile, UFC president Dana White released a statement that UFC 249, which is scheduled for April 18 with a much-anticipated lightweight title between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, will proceed.
The event will not take place at Barclay Center in Brooklyn as it was originally planned. White said the time and location are yet to be determined, but it will be without a crowd.
With Mexico so far not heavily impacted by the pandemic, Liga MX games are still planned to be televised on Univision this weekend.
Other entities are offering past sports broadcasts, such as NBC Sports-California, which is planning to start with a 2018 Kings win over Memphis today at 6 p.m. NFL Game Pass and NBA Game Pass are both offering free trials to watch past broadcasts.
For those still starving for some kind of competition, here are a few of the more creative ways to get your fix:
Auto racing
A group of professional drivers and gamers got together (virtually) last weekend for an event they called Not... The Aus GP.
The virtual race, played on Codemasters F1 2019, was intended to take the place of the Australian Grand Prix, the opener of the F1 season, which was postponed from the same weekend.
The field featured six professional race drivers from Formula 1, Formula 2 and Formula E. They included British-Belgian driver Lando Norris, who drives for McLaren in F1, Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne (Formula E), Esteban Gutierrez (a veteran of F1, IndyCar and Formula E, currently a test driver for the Mercedes Formula E team), Swiss driver Louis Deletraz (Formula 2) and American Ryan Tveter (Formula 2).
The gamer field included five players from Veloce Esports, as well as drivers from Renault and Alfa Romeo’s Esports teams.
Oddly, the driver field also included Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who finished a respectable 11th place. Daniel Bereznay of Alfa Romeo’s Esports team ran away with the win, while the top real-world finisher was Norris, who placed sixth.
Veloce Esports has plans to host another virtual race on Sunday to replace the postponed Bahrain Grand Prix, called, of course, the Not The Bah GP. The event is schedule to start at 11 a.m. on Veloce’s youtube and twitch channels.
A few top NASCAR drivers pulled off a similar event on Sunday, with The Replacements 100 running online in place of the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500, which was scheduled for the same time.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. led a star-studded real-world driver field in the event, played on the simulation game iRacing.
But with all those drivers taking to the virtual road, it was a crew member that found glory — Josh Williams, a full-time Xfinity Series driver for DGM Racing and a spotter for Ryan Blaney on Team Penske, held off Monster Energy Series driver William Byron for the victory.
The simulated race even had itself a “Big One”, the term for a crash that involves a significant chunk of the field, when a multi-car crash muddied the waters during a restart.
There were no injuries.
IRacing plays host to a full 20-race eNASCAR season, and set up Sunday’s race to include the real-world drivers. A second Replacements race hasn’t been announced, but still could be.
Other Esports
The Esports world has gained steam and publicity over the past 10 or so years, but with real-world sports canceled and postponed, it is now taking center stage.
The website Juked.gg is a solid starting point to see what kind of leagues and tournaments are currently going on. While most of the in-person events have been canceled or postponed, there are still remote competitions happening.
There are high-level matches happening in sports games such as FIFA20, NBA2K, Madden 20 and the like, and one can also find competitions that aren’t based on real-world sports, such as Rocket League, League of Legends and Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).
Current ongoing tournaments include:
• SL Pro League (Counter Strike: GO) — Stream: https://
www.twitch.tv/esl_csgo. This is the 11th season of the ESL Pro League featuring 24 international Esports teams. Regional group stage matches started Monday with the event culminating in a final bracket on April 12. Unlike past seasons, matches will not be played out in front of a live audience due to precautions with COVID-19.
• League of Legends Championship Series (League of Legends) — Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/lcs. After a week of suspended play, the top tournament for LoL returns on March 21 and 22.
Little great balls of fire
If you’re really losing your marbles, you can dive into youtube.com, where people will make sporting events out of just about everything. An entire subculture of the video site produces marble races or matchbox car races.
One of the most prominent channels is JellesMarbleRuns, a channel run by Dutch brothers Jelle and Dion. They have a yearly Sand Marble Rally series, have a yearly series based on the Olympics, and are currently running weekly races modeled after Formula 1 — called Marbula 1.
One can also find backlogs of weird sporting events around the world, such as the Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake, where competitors chase a cheese wheel rolled down a very steep, dangerous hill, or self-explanatory sports such as chess boxing, wife-carrying or extreme ironing.
People are so wonderfully strange. Enjoy.
Sentinel Media Services Editor Daryl Bunao contributed to this report.