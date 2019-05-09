Two Lodi High golfers joined Tokay High’s Cameron Robles to the all Tri-City Athletic League team.
in league matches this season, Robles was the Tigers’ top golfer, averaging a 39.5 score. Competing in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Tournament at Timber Creek Golf Country Club in Roseville on Wednesday, Robles, only a sophomore, missed making the section’s Masters tournament by two strokes in the 18-hole event with an 81. Pleasant Grove of Elk Grove’s Andrew De La Cruz made the final cut at 79.
During the regular season, Lodi’s Ethan Korock and Jake Aberle each averaged scores of 43.5.
TRACK AND FIELD
Section’s D-IV trials
One Liberty Ranch athlete is qualified to the Sac-Joaquin Section Track and Field Masters tournament, and more from Liberty Ranch and Galt will run in the Division IV Finals today at Chavez High of Stockton.
In the high jump, Liberty Ranch’s Kyler Lunde qualified In the triple jump with a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches. Liberty Ranch’s Gabriel Nino took seventh place in the triple jump at 40-1.5.
The preliminaries in the running events had Galt’s Ethan Dewit taking third in the 100-meter race at 11.07 seconds and fourth in the 200 at 22.54. Liberty Ranch’s Gabriel Kunze was 15th in the 400 at 57.07. The 800 race had Liberty Ranch’s Cristian Martinez clocked at 1 minute, 56.63 seconds and teammate Daniel Gonzalez 10th at 2:07.01. Liberty Ranch’s Dylan McDonald was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 42.82.
For the girls, Liberty Ranch’s 4x100 relay team of Taylor Kanelos, Kaytlynn Staley, Joslyn Jackson and Alicea Castaneda were ninth at 65.96.