For the local schools at this year’s Sac-Joaquin Section Wrestling Masters Meet, the girls are stealing the show.
After one day of wrestling, Lodi and Tokay each have two wrestlers in competition for a championship, and four more still competing for a berth in the state championship tournament. Liberty Ranch also has a pair of wrestlers still going in the girls consolation bracket.
On the boys side, the lone local wrestler still in contention is Tokay’s Jonathan Nguyen, who won three matches to make the semifinals of the 106-pound bracket. He will start the second day of the event with a match against Oakdale’s Michael Torres.
By making the semifinals, Nguyen has punched his ticket to the state tournament. The top six wrestlers in each weight class (for both the boys and girls tournaments) advance to the state meet, and the worst Nguyen can do is sixth place.
By the same token, Tokay’s Gabrielle Medeiros (101-pound bracket) and Cassidy Curtiss (235), and Lodi’s Anna Rodriguez (131) and Raven Edward (137) have earned spots in the girls state meet by reaching the semifinals of their weight classes.
Medeiros won both of her matches by pin on Friday, taking down Laguna Creek’s Isabella Camarillo in the first round and Yuba City’s Melissa Tejada in the quarterfinals. Curtiss also pinned both of her opponents in Live Oak’s Elizabeth Arriaga and Antelope’s Olivia Smith.
For Lodi, Rodriguez advanced with a pair of decisions: 6-4 in a tiebreaker over Emily Tran of Monterey Trail and 9-4 over Philomena Namosimalua of Antelope. Edwards pinned her opponents: Lia Poteras of Elk Grove and Riley Randel of Ripon.
In the consolation bracket, Tokay had three wrestlers still going in Katelyn Collette (who went 2-1 at 106 pounds), Samira Mason (2-1 at 111) and Madelyn Evans (2-1 at 143), Lodi has one in Pamela Decko (2-1 at 101 pounds), and Liberty Ranch has two in Itzel Medina-Valdez (2-1 at 106) and Julisa Deltoro (2-1 at 111).
Other girls wrestlers who competed included Tokay’s Sierra Miranda (0-2 at 116), Ahnika Greenley (1-2 at 121), Lily Mogler (1-2 at 131), Valeria Gonzalez Flores (1-2 at 137), Tayler Marshall (1-2 at 150), Itzel Gonzalez (0-2 at 160), Arriana Galvan (1-2 at 170) and Maricel Isordia (1-2 at 189), Lodi’s Ezzery Shelley (1-2 at 106), Lelana LaLonde (1-2 at 121), Elizabeth Decko (1-2 at 126) and Elora Parises (0-2 at 160), Galt’s Clarissa Phelps (0-2 at 189), and Liberty Ranch’s Kaylee Ceja (0-2 at 143).
Nguyen opened the tournament with a pin of Vista del Lago’s Cameron Isengole, followed by a 3-2 decision over Noble Santos of Hilmar and a 9-1 major decision over Victor Ramirez of St. Mary’s. Other Tokay boys wrestlers included Peter Sim (1-2 at 145), Robert De La Torre (0-2 at 195) and Billy Ward (0-2 at 220).
Lodi had three boys wrestlers: Christian Zamora (0-2 at 220), Felipe DeMatos (1-2 at 220) and Sean Carpenter (1-2 at 285). Galt had three in William Ferren (0-2 at 106), Domnic Flores (1-2 at 113) and Zac Mason (0-2 at 195), and Liberty Ranch had two in Kinyaacianii Nuho (0-2 at 138) and Solomon Wilkins (1-2 at 152).