The Lodi High football team went toe-to-toe with area powerhouse St. Mary's on Friday, but St. Mary's pulled away in the third quarter for a 35-14 victory at the Grape Bowl.
The matchup, the Tri-City Athletic league opener for Lodi, was a battle of unbeatens, with both teams carrying 5-0 records into the packed stadium.
Lodi, intent on keeping a dangerous St. Mary's offense off the field, relied on running back Kaiden Merryman to do the heavy lifting, and brazenly went for several fourth-down attempts in precarious situations.
“Here's the thing. That's a very powerful offense. Our defense played great for the most part,” said Lodi coach George Duenas. “I mean, we gave them short yards, but we got off the field, we made stops, but we knew we had to score on offense. So we had to go for it.”
Merryman finished with 176 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 32 carries. Merryman's second touchdown tied the game at 14 in the third quarter, but after a quick tennis point of possession changes (Lodi recovered the ensuing onside kick, but two plays later St. Mary's safety Christopher Maghoney intercepted a Matthew Shinn pass), the Rams scored two quick touchdowns to put the game out of reach.
Most of Merryman's rushing yards came in the first half, with the St. Mary's defense closing the gaps in after the break.
“Yeah, we lost a couple guys getting banged up. The guys played hard. They're a tough team, but we had to capitalize on the opportunities that we had,” Duenas said. “There's a couple of fourth downs that, we make the right read, we're moving on to go score.”
Lodi opened the game with a long drive, marching 99 yards with a variety of runners, including Maceo McDowell, a speedy complement to Merryman's own speed. The drive ended with Merryman's first score, a 3-yard run.
McDowell has been limited in the preseason due to a pulled hamstring early on, and appeared to re-aggravate it after three carries for 18 yards. A number of Lodi players were limping by the end of the game. Duenas said it was a physical game, but lineman Nathan Bishop didn't think that was the difference.
“I mean, it's a little bit better, but I feel like we just made too many mistakes,” Bishop said. “It wasn't really the physicality.”
After Lodi's Bubba Stout recovered a Rams fumble, Lodi's short drive stalled on the 2-yard line with a failed fourth down, a chance to go up 14-0 early in the game fading in the wind.
St. Mary's drove 98 yards in response, tying the game on a 55-yard Samson Hunkin pass to Kenneth Brooks III, who caught it near the sideline, sidestepped a defender, and was off to the races.
The game devolved into a field position battle after that until late in the second half, when a seven-play St. Mary's drive finished with a 2-yard Asante Carter touchdown run, his first of three.
Trailing by a score after the break, Lodi forced a three-and-out on the Rams' first drive, then drove on a short field, with a 21-yard Stout run setting up Merryman's game-tying score.
A few minutes later, Carter scored his second touchdown run, and when Lodi went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, the Flames went for it on fourth down, coming up short to set up a short field for St. Mary's. The Rams scored on the first play of the drive, with Hunkin finding Brooks Wheatley from 28 yards out. Wheatley made a leaping catch over two defenders in the end zone.
After one more St. Mary's score early in the fourth quarter, a 41-yard Hunkin-to-Moore pass set up Carter's third touchdown run, the teams settled into a defensive game to finish out the game.
For Lodi, Stout finished with 62 yards on 11 carries to add to Merryman's 176 yards. Quarterback Matt Shinn attempted just four passes, with three completions, one interception and 34 yards.
For St. Mary's, Hunkin finished with 12-of-14 passing for 196 yards, with three passes and 101 yards going to Moore. On the ground, Carter led with 11 carries for 47 yards.
It doesn't get much easier for either team – Lodi plays host to Lincoln, and St. Mary's has a non-league game against De La Salle-Concord. The Rams switched its league game against West to the season opener.
“I think we're doing good right now,” Bishop said. “We just need to put in some more work, we'll get better next week.”
