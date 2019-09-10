The Tokay High girls golf team improved to 2-0 on the season with Tuesday’s 231-249 win over Tracy at Micke Grove Golf Links.
Aleesa Ohata shot a 40 to lead the Tigers, followed by Elisa Cabrera with a 43, Emma Buck with a 45, Mariko Hashimoto with a 51, and Emma Jellen and Annika Hauschildt with 52s.
Lodi High also remained undefeated on Tuesday, improving to 5-0 with a 216-265 win over Lincoln at Brookside Country Club.
Amelia Garibaldi led the Flames with a 39 on the par-36 course, followed by Delaney Vasquez at 40, Desiree Vasquez at 43, Reese Koenig at 43 and Kerrie Nickel at 51. It was the Tri-City Athletic League opener for Lodi.
Liberty Ranch 290, El Dorado 326
Genevieve Akers led the Hawks in Tuesday’s victory at Dry Creek, along with a 53 from Alejandra Oceguera, a 59 from Ashlin McCormick, 61 from Anabella Siverling, a 70 from Hannah Freitas and a 71 from Bertha Mendoza.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity
Tokay 3, Liberty Ranch 0
Kayly Pau led the Tigers with 10 kills in Tuesday’s win, with 16 digs from Jackie Patino, 18 digs from Grace Polhemus and 13 assists and three aces from Paige Delph.
Millennium 3, Elliot Christian 1
The Eagles fell to 4-2 so far this season with Tuesday’s 18-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21 loss.
Kennedy Hendrickson and Ava Van Groningen had five aces each, Hendrickson and Sammie Tucker added 12 assists, Van Groningen had 17 kills, and Bailey Maynard had four aces and nine kills.
Junior varsity
Liberty Ranch 2, Tokay 0
Darianna Guidi had 32 digs for the Tigers, but Tokay fell 25-22, 25-20. Hannah Okoreeh added 20 digs, four kills and two blocks. Tokay’s freshman squad beat the Hawks 25-17, 25-19.