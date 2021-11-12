Coming off a surprising blowout victory over eighth-seeded Downey on Friday in Modesto, the No. 9 Lodi High football team is headed back to Modesto for a new challenge.
The Flames (8-3) will face the top-seeded Central Catholic Raiders, which boast a 9-1 record and a Valley Oak League championship, in the Division II quarterfinals tonight.
“They’re big, they’re fast, and they’re physical,” said Lodi coach George Duenas. “They do the fundamentals well, but yeah man, they’re good.”
Central Catholic presents a very different challenge to the one Lodi overcame last week. Downey, like many Modesto teams, runs a spread offense, slinging the ball around the field. Central Catholic is an outlier in Modesto, with an offense based around a smash-mouth run game.
“It’ll be two teams trying to establish the run game,” Duenas said. “They like to run double-tight I-back, they’re try to punch you in the mouth. We’ve just got to try and get some stops. Offensively, we have a decent shot of moving the ball.”
That Central Catholic attack is led by senior running back Aiden Taylor, who has 1,301 yards and 24 touchdowns on 173 carries. Julian Lopez has another 725 yards and 11 touchdowns on 74 carries, and quarterback Tyler Wentworth had 1,032 passing yards and 8 touchdowns against 3 interceptions.
The only common opponent between the two teams is Tri-City Athletic League champion St. Mary’s, which beat Lodi 28-18 on Oct. 8 but lost 41-27 to Central Catholic in the Holy Bowl on Sept. 3. Central Catholic’s lone loss this season came at the hands of Bellarmine Prep in San Jose.
“I just want them to go out there and give it their best shot,” Duenas said. “We’re at a point where if you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. Whether you play the No. 1 seed in the second round or the finals, you’ve got to beat them.”
This marks the first time since 2010 that the Flames have been to the second round of the playoffs.
Liberty Ranch will also have its hands full tonight. After beating Gustine 42-19 in the first round of the Division VI playoffs last week, the No. 7 Hawks (7-3) now head to Jackson to face No. 2 Argonaut (7-3).
The Argonaut attack features running backs Colby Eckhart (54 carries, 8-1 yards and 11 touchdowns) and Mateo Flores (44 carries, 634 yards and 10 touchdowns), while Liberty Ranch’s offense centers around running back Arthur Draeger (193 carries, 1,651 yards and 24 touchdowns).