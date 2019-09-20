Before today is over, the Tokay High football team is hoping to pick up another pre-season victory.
But the McNair football team is going down the same road.
Tokay and McNair will wrap up non-league play in an all Lodi Unified School District contest today at Hubbard Field at 7:15 p.m. This will also be Tokay’s homecoming game.
Both teams have their bye next week. On Friday, Oct. 4, Tokay opens Tri-City Athletic League action at Tracy. McNair will entertain Franklin in a San Joaquin Athletic Association contest the same day.
This week’s practices, according to Tokay head coach Michael Holst, have been “elite.”
“We challenged our players and they all responded,” Holst said. “They’ve taken it upon themselves to want to improve (on) some of the issues we had last Friday and last week.”
In a Sept. 13 game against Chavez, the host Titans posted a 47-20 win over Tokay (1-3). Holst contributes last week’s loss to practices that could’ve been more productive.
“They realize we didn’t practice well last week, and that led to a less than stellar performance (last) Friday night,” Holst said.
Holst notes that improving on offense is critical entering the tough play in the TCAL. The Tigers are averaging 28.2 points per game on offense, but in two of their three losses, the points came when opponents had built up a sizable lead. Stagg narrowly beat Tokay 35-23 on Sept. 6.
“We need to get better at being consistent on offense,” Holst said. “We had too many self-inflicted penalties last week.”
Tokay running back Joseph Filippini, a junior, has rushed for 546 yards on 88 carries and 10 touchdowns. Cameron Taylor is providing some more action in the Tigers’ rushing game with 132 carries and three touchdowns.
As for the Tigers’ defense, it’s pretty simple — slow down opponents’ offenses. Tokay has given up 46.2 points per game, the most by any TCAL squad.
“We need to play better on defense,” Holst said. “That starts with tackling. Right now, we’re reaching too much and not taking the extra step necessary to put our body on the ball carrier. We want to win, everybody wants to win. But, we need to deserve a win by doing things the right way and finishing on Friday night.”
Tokay defensive end Bradley Handel leads the team in 30 tackles.
Lodi
Today at 7:15 p.m., Lodi (3-0) plays at Edison (2-1).
This contest could be a game of the Flames and Vikings’ running backs. Lodi has Christian Zamora, a junior who enters with 504 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. Edison features Raleek Brown, a sophomore, has 298 yards and seven touchdowns.
Lodi and Edison can go to the air as well. The Flames’ Angelo Zazzarino had 116 yards in receptions and two touchdowns. Edison quarterback Treyvon Brekenridge has competed 37 of 65 passes for 685 yards.
The Flames showed no mercy against Stagg in their non-league game at Hubbard Field on Sept. 13. Lodi jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter, en route to a 41-15 win over the Delta Kings.
Galt
One more non-league game and trip to Sacramento for Galt (3-1), which plays at Mira Loma at 7 p.m.
The Warriors will face Mira Loma (0-2) that has given up an average of 41 points per game this season. The Matadors have only scored two touchdowns.
Entering this game, Galt leads all Sierra Valley Conference teams in scoring at 31.2 points per game. The Warriors’ defense has given up 20.2 points per game.
The Warriors have rallied in their last two games against Valley — a 21-12 win after trailing 12-0 at halftime on Sept. 13. At Linden on Sept. 6, Galt won 49-35 after trailing 35-23 midway through the third quarter.
Galt quarterback Robert Bulahan Jr. continues to throw the ball well; 36 of 67 for 621 yards — highest among all Lodi area quarterbacks — and eight touchdowns. Running backs Zachary Cirac, Kenny Tran and Christian Bustamante each have rushed for 88 or more yards this season. Tight end Marcelo Lopez has 279 yards on 14 receptions and four touchdowns.
Two weeks from today, Galt begins Sierra Valley Conference action against El Dorado (2-2) at Warrior Stadium.
Liberty Ranch
Today at Hawk Stadium at 7:30 p.m., Liberty Ranch (1-3) closes out its pre-season schedule against Laguna Creek of Elk Grove (3-1).
Liberty Ranch quarterback Aidan Carr, only a sophomore, has completed 17 of 41 passes for 185 yards this season. Running back Isiah Ricci has 34 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Those are some of the bright spots for the Hawks.
But Liberty Ranch is only averaging only 17.2 points per game on offense. Four of the five SVC teams are 22 or more points per game this season. The Hawks’ defense has given up an average of 33.5 points per game.
The Hawks, who rallied to beat Laguna Creek 34-33 in last year’s game at Cosumnes River College, need to kickstart their offense against a Cardinals team that is scoring an average of 29.7 points per game.
