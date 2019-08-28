The Liberty Ranch High girls golf team has started its season at 2-0.
In a non-league match at the Wild Hawk Golf Course in Sacramento on Tuesday, the Hawks knocked off Sheldon 243-262. Genevieve Akers fired a 40 for Liberty Ranch, followed by Alejandra Oceguera at 45, Hannah Freitas 48, Ashlin McCormick 51, Anabella Siverling 57 and Madison Alford 60.
On Monday at the Bartley Cavanaugh Golf Course that is also in Sacramento, Liberty Ranch defeated Laguna Creek of Elk Grove 262-271. Oceguera was the low scorer at 45, Akers 47, McCormick 57, Freitas and Alford each had 59 and Bertha Mendoza 71.