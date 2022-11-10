The Liberty Ranch High football team has had a week off following a 10-0 regular-season campaign.

At 7 p.m. on Friday the Hawks will be back in action as the No. 3 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs, hosting No. 6 Dixon (9-2) in the quarterfinals. Dixon took down No. 11 Foothill 24-6 in the semifinals.