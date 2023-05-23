The Lodi High boys golf team carded a team score of 416 in Monday’s CIF NorCal Championship at Berkeley Country Club, placing 10th.
The Flames fell short of advancing to the state tournament. NorCal sends its top three teams plus the top nine players apart from those teams to state. The Flames missed as a team and individually.
Cedar Burns and Timur Alalin tied to lead Lodi with 80s on the par-72 course, claiming a tie with two other players for 48th overall. A.J. Salvetti placed 61st with an 83, Trent Munson tied for 67th with an 86, Jack Main tied for 70th with an 87, and Jack Topham tied for 74th with an 89.
De La Salle took the top overall spot with a 357 team score, with Crytal Springs (370) and Granite Bay (380) also qualifying for the state tournament.
The top individual spot went to De La Salle as well, with Jaden Dumdumaya carding a 4-under 68, a stroke ahead of Rocklin’s Luke Price. Other individual state qualifiers included Foothill’s Brandon Knight, Nueva’s James Lee, Carmel’s Jonathan Chen, Amador Valley’s Kush Arora, Carmel’s Cole Kroeker, Rocklin’s Josh Leiker, Junipero Serra’s Trevor Morquin and Stevenson’s Curtis DaSilva.
