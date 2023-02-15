The 15th-seed Lodi High girls basketball team lost in Monday’s play-in game for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs, with No. 18 Vacaville winning 56-49 to advance to play No. 2 Vista del Lago on Tuesday.

Norah Mayer led Lodi with 19 points, and added 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Kiah Aitken had 10 points, 9 boards and 4 steals, Zoe Aitken had 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals, Janie Schallberger had 4 points, Grace Culler had 3 points, and Merry Ferro and Isabel Humphrey each finished with 2 points.

