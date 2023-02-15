The 15th-seed Lodi High girls basketball team lost in Monday’s play-in game for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs, with No. 18 Vacaville winning 56-49 to advance to play No. 2 Vista del Lago on Tuesday.
Norah Mayer led Lodi with 19 points, and added 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Kiah Aitken had 10 points, 9 boards and 4 steals, Zoe Aitken had 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals, Janie Schallberger had 4 points, Grace Culler had 3 points, and Merry Ferro and Isabel Humphrey each finished with 2 points.
Lodi finished the season with a 12-14 record.
Varsity girls D4 playoffs: Lodi 2, Casa Roble 0
The fourth-seeded Hawks advanced out of the first round of the SJS D-IV playoffs with Monday’s victory over No. 13 Casa Roble, and will host No. 5 Dixon (16-4-1) today.
Natalie Merlin and Elliana Keiser scored for Liberty Ranch, with assists from Alora Lopez and Libby Portillo. Ariana Anaya played the bulk of the game in goal, with 6 saves.
Varsity girls D2 playoffs: Manteca 2, Lodi 0
The No. 10 Flames suffered a shutout against the No. 7 Buffaloes in the first round of the SJS D-II playoffs on Monday.
Lodi finished the season with an 8-6-4 record. Manteca (18-4-5) moves on to face No. 2 Woodcreek.
Varsity girls D4 playoffs: Sonora 4, Galt 0
The Warriors suffered a shutout in the first round of the playoffs on Monday, and finished the season with an 11-6-2 record. Sonora (14-3-1) moves on to face No. 1 Placer.
