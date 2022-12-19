The Liberty Ranch girls basketball team knocked off Lodi 54-37 on Friday, with a double-double from Haley Smith.
Smith finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals for the Hawks (11-1), Skylar Jordet had 14 points and 4 boards, Sophia Felix had 10 points, Carlie McCornick had 6 points, and Kendall Duryee and Vanessa Cuevas each had 2 points.
Liberty Ranch is next in action on Jan. 3 at Amador, while Lodi (3-8) plays Oakdale on Wednesday.
Varsity boys: Lodi 62, Skyline 45
The Flames finished off the Riley Christiansen Memorial Classic with a win over Skyline out of Oakland on Saturday at Clayton Valley Charter, with Brayden Stout scoring 18 points and Matt Schiess 16.
Connor Davis added 12, points, Asher Schroeder had 9, Nathan Morse had 5 and Connor Overbo had 2.
On Friday, Lodi lost to Granite Bay, 83-60, with 21 points from Schiess. Stout added 13 points, Davis had 7, Schroeder and Matt Shinn had 5 points each, Morse had 3, and the Flames had 2 each from Overbo, Conner Moreno and Matt Gobel.
JV girls: Lodi 37, Liberty Ranch 23
The Flames improved to 8-4 with Friday’s victory, with 14 points from Sienna Aitken, 12 points from Keily Ramirez, 7 from Kylie Blum, and 2 each from Joselyn Alvarez and Makenna Shultz.
Freshman boys: Lodi 53, Granite Bay 43
The Flames won on Saturday with 17 points from Xavier Davis, 15 from Jackson Butler, 6 from Noah Munoz, 5 from Cooper Mettler, 4 from Noah Hufford, and 2 each from Matt Biglieri, Max Tovar and Eli Souza.
Earlier in the day, Lodi suffered a 76-56 loss to Rocklin, with 28 points from Davis, 9 from Butler, 7 from Tyler Protz, 6 from Jonas Currington, and 2 each from Biglieri, Munoz and Hufford.
Varsity girls: Edison 1, Tokay 0
The Tigers dropped to 5-3-1 with Friday’s shutout loss. Tokay plays again today at Liberty Ranch.
Varsity girls: Lodi 0, Laguna Creek 0
The Flames and the Cardinals battled to a scoreless tie on Friday. Lodi is off until the start of TCAL play against Lincoln on Jan. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.