The Liberty Ranch girls basketball team knocked off Lodi 54-37 on Friday, with a double-double from Haley Smith.

Smith finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals for the Hawks (11-1), Skylar Jordet had 14 points and 4 boards, Sophia Felix had 10 points, Carlie McCornick had 6 points, and Kendall Duryee and Vanessa Cuevas each had 2 points.