The Liberty Ranch High boys basketball team started its season toward the end of last week with two non-league games.
Competing at the Gary Porter Showcase at Modesto Christian High on Saturday, host and powerhouse Modesto Christian posted a 97-34 victory over Liberty Ranch.
On Friday, Liberty Ranch (1-1) started its season with a 67-60 win over Amador in a non-league game at The Hawks Nest. Four-year guard Jalen Patterson had 32 points for Liberty Ranch. Gavin Martinez followed with eight points, Ahamri Douglas seven, Max Oliver six and Branson McLelland five.
Stockton Christian 89, Elliot Christian 35
Matthew Alagna and Peyton Yarbrough each had 11 points for Elliot (0-1) in their season opener, also on Friday. Caleb Guerzo finished with eight points for the Eagles.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Oakdale 51, Tokay 34
Simone Medeiros scored 13 points for Tokay (0-1) in Friday’s home opener at The Jungle. Fernanda Vazquez and Jackie Enciso each had five points, Aniyah Dean four, Mira Patino three and Sunna Khan and Amara Charles each had two.
Galt 32, Stagg 30
A 14-5 run in the third quarter helped Galt (1-0) win its first game of the season for new head coach Dorvez Barnett, also on Friday.
Brooklyn Beck had 12 points, plus four rebounds and three assists for Galt. Kaya Weaver had eight points, six assists and five rebounds.
WRESTLING
Tokay pins down wins at tournament
Four Tokay wrestlers took first place at the Bear Creek novice tournament on Saturday.
Those winners were Ellias Castro, 4-0; Nathan Ferroni, 5-0; AJ Galvan, 4-0; Josh Shinkle, 5-0 and Billy Ward, 5-0.
Taking second place finishes for the Tigers were Dylan Gomez, 1-2; Elijah Hunter, 2-1 and Taven Jones, 4-1. Third place finishes were Hashir Arif, 2-2 and Matthew Lopez, 3-2.
Competing for Tokay were Christiaan Boss, 1-4; Jason Ordinola, 1-3 and Marcus Mireles 1-2. Kain Caniscosa and Nicholas Martinez also competed at the tournament.