High school football: Rivalry week for Flames and Tigers

There’s talk about possible playoff positions, or league standings.
But all that disappears for one night tonight as rivals face off for city bragging rights.
Lodi is 6-3 this season (and 2-2 in the Tri-City Athletic League) and hoping to secure a playoff spot with a victory. Tokay, at 5-4 and 1-3, is out of the playoff conversation, but has a chance to play spoiler to the Flames.
“Always a big game. I’ve just been telling them to embrace the game because we haven’t had the capacity for a couple of years now,” said Lodi coach George Duenas. “Just to have a maxed-out student section, the whole town’s going to be there, it’s exciting for them. So just enjoy it, go out there and show the city of Lodi what kind of season you’ve been having.”
Lodi is coming off a 42-11 loss at the hands of Lincoln, which will battle St. Mary’s for the league title tonight. The Flames’ other two losses came against St. Mary’s and the opener against Edison.
Tokay, meanwhile, took a loss against Tracy last Friday that effectively knocked the Tigers out of the playoff hunt.
“Yeah, we’re trying to play spoiler, and any hopes they have of the playoffs, we’re standing in their way. We kind of like it that way,” Rhoads said. “I went to Lodi, and Tokay always seems like the perpetual underdog, you know, the red-headed step-child. We’re trying to change that, and it starts on Friday.”
The two Lodi teams run different offenses, with Lodi’s wing-T going up against Tokay’s spread.
“To me, the spread is similar to the wing-T in that they’ll take what we give them. They’ll spread it out to try to open up the run game with them,” Duenas said. “With us, I mean, we averaged almost 5 yards a carry against Lincoln, so you know we’ll run the ball. We’ve been able to run the ball against everyone, so they’ll have to stop us.”
Tokay had trouble getting its run game going against Tokay, but the passing game kept the Tigers in the game, with Branden Moreno spreading 265 passing yards around to five receivers. Moreno has 15 touchdown passes this season.
“We’re pretty balanced — we run the ball well, and we throw the ball well,” Rhoads said. “And yeah, we’ll have to get our defense off the field and get our offense on the field.”
Easier said than done against the Flames’ wing-T that has given big teams fits.
“We’ll just be having to create piles. Our defensive line will have to play their best game, and our linebackers and safeties will have to be flying around and stick to our keys,” Rhoads said. “We’ve had good defensive practices this week. We’re kind of ready for everything they’ve shown, and we’ll just need some big plays defensively.”
Tokay’s defense is the one foreign part of the matchup to Duenas — he’s faced Rhoads over the past few years with Rhoads acting as offensive coordinator for former Tokay coach Michael Holst. This is Josh Sitkin’s first year as Tokay defensive coordinator.
“He’s still doing the stuff he’s been doing, but I think the big thing that’s’ different is their defense with a new defensive coordinator,” Duenas said. “We’ll see how they line up against us. They’re having a good season.”
In Galt, meanwhile, Liberty Ranch is projected by Maxpreps to receive an at-large bid to the Division VI playoffs with a win over cross-town rival Galt. Liberty Ranch would finish with a 6-3 record, and a 3-2 mark in Sierra Valley Conference play. Galt is 1-8 this season, and a win over Liberty Ranch would be the Warriors’ first league victory.
Arthur Draeger leads the Liberty Ranch offense with 150 carries for 1,201 yards and 20 touchdowns.