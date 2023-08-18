The Lodi High girls tennis team played a preseason scrimmage on Thursday against Monterey Trail, with singles victories from Emma Stilwell at No. 1, Sydney Friesen at No. 2, Hannah Larson at No. 3, Keara Shoup at No. 4, Nicole Laniero at No. 5 and Hannah Hoopman at No. 6.
Lodi won two of the doubles matches, with Taylor Holstrom and Nyla Haynie winning at No. 2, and Gracie Davenport and Kendall Hunt winning at No. 3.
Frosh-soph: Tokay 28, Mountain House 0
The Tigers’ defense scored shutout in their season opener on Thursday, with a 94-yard interception return for a touchdown by Gabriel Arias, a pair of sacks from Damian Hernandez and fumble recoveries from Antonio Canela and Tyler Whiteside.
Other Tokay scores came on a 35-yard punt return from Gael Garcia, a 10-yard run from Hernandez, and a 9-yard pass from Body Lawrence to William Wallace.
