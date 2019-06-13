Kent Powell would like to end his high school football season on another winning note.
On Saturday, the former Lodi High football player and his North teammates and coaches will take the field for the 46th annual Central California Lions All-Star Football Game at Lincoln High’s Alex G. Spanos Stadium at 7 p.m. The South has won five of the last six games, including last year’s contest, 24-2. The North leads in the overall series 24-19-1, but the South is 5-0-1 the last six years.
This week, Powell and his North teammates have practiced at Stagg High this week. The players and North coaching staff, consisting head coach Jason McClosky of Mountain House and his coaching staff, have been staying inside the dormitories at the University of the Pacific.
Hughson’s Shaun King and his coaching staff are handling the South team. The South has been practicing and living at the dorms at Stanislaus State University in Turlock.
In February, the 6-foot-4 and 325-pound Powell signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent with Central Washington University, an NCAA Division II college in Ellensburg, Wash. on a scholarship.
“Central Washington has that family feeling,” Powell told the News-Sentinel at the time of his signing. “I believe in the first impression. They were amazing and awesome.”
Powell said at that time that he plans to red-shirt this upcoming season.
“It’ll be another year in the program,” Powell said. “You have to build someone up to play at that level.”
On Oct. 26, 2018, Powell and the Flames walked off the turf at the Grape Bowl as winners. Facing Tokay in the Tri-City Athletic League finale, Lodi destroyed Tokay 42-8.
The Lions All-Star game returns to Stockton after being played at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium for the last six years. Prior it was played at Modesto Junior College. For many years, the Lions game was played at the Amos Alonzo Stagg Memorial Stadium at the University of the Pacific campus. The stadium was demolished in 2014. Pacific’s football program was discounted following the 1995 season.
McClosky feels that the basics could play a role in this year’s game against the South.
“We have to control the line so we can run the ball,” said McClosky in a press release earlier this week. “I think we will match up with them fine skill-wise so the line may be most important. Turnovers also are always a big factor in any all-star game.”
Admission for the game is $10, plus a $5 charge for parking at the Lincoln campus.
