Both of Lodi High’s water polo teams advanced past the first round of the NorCal Division III playoffs on Tuesday.
The No 3 Lodi girls fended off a feisty No. 6 Ripon squad at Tokay High, and the No. 5 Lodi boys survived a dogfight in a 15-14 road victory over No. 4 Kingsburg.
Both teams will head to Gunn High in Palo Alto on Thursday.
For the Lodi girls, Morgan Vice scored three goals in the second quarter to give the Flames a 4-1 halftime lead. But Ripon refused to go away quietly in a physical, defensive game.
It was defensive from the start, with nobody scoring in the first quarter until Lodi’s Jenna Bigelow floated one over Ripon goalkeeper Delaney Brubaker at the buzzer.
“We knew that coming in,” said Lodi coach Rob Elrod. “We’ve seen them play at a couple of tournaments about a month apart, we saw them play at the section semifinals, we were there waiting for them to play, and then at the championships as well, they made a comeback against Dixon and lost by a goal in the championship, so I told him after the game, his squad scares me.”
Vice scored right away to start the second quarter, and things opened up a bit so she was able to score on a tip from an Ava Sepulveda pass, and a penalty shot later in the quarter. Ripon scored late in the half on an interior shot from Hailey Knief.
The teams battled evenly in the third quarter, with each side scoring twice — Lodi’s Sarah Campbell on a rebound after a Sepulveda shot hit the bar, Ripon’s Kennedy Brubaker and Samantha Scheid on perimeter shots, and Lodi’s Shelby Richardson from the inside.
Elrod said Lodi uses a lot of motion on defense, with players covering each other and rotating.
“You always hear me say ‘next girl,’ she’s got to know what her job is, and if she’s going vertically or horizontally to help the next player,” Elrod said. “Our philosophy on offense is motion kills every drop, either ball motion or player motion. So flipping that philosophy over to what our defense does, we know that they either move the ball or they move their players, what are our girls going to do to keep our drop but also keep them from getting an open shot. We kind of flipped the narrative a little bit.”
Ripon got the jump in the fourth quarter with a Mia Sickler-Lopez goal in the first minute to close the gap to 6-4. After some more back and forth and blocked shots on either side of the pool, Elrod called a timeout to refocus his players.
“There’s an ebb and a flow to the game, and it seemed like after two or three minutes, there was a lull,” Elrod said. “And I told the girls, if we get to that point and we haven’t created something organically, either on a counterattack or our front court offense, I’m calling a timeout. That way we can kind of weather the lull without letting them make a run at it.”
Lodi came out of the break on the attack, and Emily Engle scored two goals in quick succession by moving in close on the right side. Her last goal effectively killed the game, giving Lodi a four-goal gap with 2:32 remaining.
Lodi goalkeeper Lydia Campbell finished with six saves.
Lodi then had to wait until later Tuesday evening to see the winner between No. 2 Gunn and No. 7 Righetti. Gunn defeated Righetti 9-3.
Lodi’s boys, meanwhile, survived a shootout on the road, with Braden Endter scoring the winning goal with 8 seconds remaining, and Evan Peterson blocking one last Kingsburg shot.
Endter, Nathan Larson and Anthony Celli scored four goals each, and Guy Hein had three. Peterson tallied 14 saves. Lodi’s boys will play top-seeded Gunn in Palo Alto on Thursday.