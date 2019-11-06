FOLSOM — Make that two wins over top seeds for the Lodi High girls tennis team.
Lodi, the No. 10 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II team playoffs, shocked No. 2 seed Vista del Lago, 6-3 on Wednesday. Vista del Lago is a member of the Capital Athletic League.
“This group of young ladies is pretty extraordinary,” said Lodi coach Shelby Stillwell, who is in her first year of running the program. “They have played this season with so m uch heart. They really are drivein and accountable, not just to themselves but to their team.”
Now Lodi advances to the semifinals at No. 3 Ponderosa, which beat No. 6 Roseville 7-2, also on Wednesday. The winner of this semifinal game will play for the section title on Thursday, Nov. 14. The site and time is yet to be determined.
Five of the Flames’ six singles players won their matches — all in straight sets. Johnna Schroeder, Lod’s No. 1 singles player, knocked off Amanda Kidd 6-4, 6-4. In the No. 2 singles match, the Flames’ Benedetta Piotti defeated Sydnee Tan 6-0, 7-5. The Flames’ No. 3 singles player in Julia Butaev had a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Alex Elmhurst.
To round the victories for Lodi, Anna Spaletta posted a 7-5, 6-1 win over Vista del Lago’s Sophia Ammons in the No. 4 match. Mary Barnes, in the No. 5 match for the Flames, grounded the Eagles’ Nivi Kilmar with scores of 6-1, 6-4.
“I really couldn’t single out any one of them,” said Stillwell of her singles players.
The Eagles’ only win in the singles’ matches was in the No. 6 contest, when Ina Habin defeated Lodi’s Cece Chincholo 6-2, 4-6, 11-9.
Lodi’s only win in the doubles’ matches was the No. 3 team of Victoria Eaton-Larisa Johnson, who posted a 6-4, 6-2 win over the Eagles’ Diang Liang-Grace Westlake.
On Monday, Lodi knocked off No. 7 seed Stagg by an 8-1 score in the first round.