GALT — No more waiting for the Galt High football team.
Today at 7 p.m., Galt will be one of three area football teams that will open its season when it welcomes Woodland Christian for a non-league game. This game will also be the first one played on the renovated Erv Hatzenbuhler Field at Warrior Stadium, which has artificial turf, new home and visitor stands, new scoreboard and a new sign that bears the name of Hatzenbuhler, the former Galt football head coach from 1967-1989 and 2003-05. The field was named after him during the 2006 season. Hatzenbuhler died on Dec. 29, 2016.
According to Galt High Principal Kellie Beck, an opening ceremony at the field will take place at 6:15 p.m. William Spaulding, who is the Galt Joint Union High School District superintendent, will be one of three people scheduled to give speeches. Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli and Dan Denier, president of the GJUHSD Board of Trustees, will also speak.
At 6:30 p.m., Beck will welcome the Warriors onto the field, where it will take its warm-ups.
Galt coach Tim Cobleigh said the players were in good spirits during their practices this week.
“Great week of practice,” Cobleigh said. “Both sides of the ball were focused.”
Robert Bulahan Jr. is back for his third season as the Warriors’ quarterback. The senior is only 425 yards away from becoming the school’s all-time passing leader. He’s currently third with 2,265 yards. Ryan Cox, who played on the 2009 and 2010 Galt football teams, has 2,690 yards and Travis Petersen (mid-1990s) second at 2,589.
Bulahan Jr. has many weapons this season. Wide receiver Marcelo Lopez join Levi Humphreys, Kenny Tran, Christopher Bustamante, Luis Suarez and Pharoh Tapia, a transfer from Bear Creek. In the backfield, Galt (4-6 last season) have running backs Jonah Del Rio, Anthony Sanchez and Blake Beck.
Woodland Christian runs a pro-style offense and a 4-2-5 base defense. Cobleigh said he and Woodland Christian coach Bruce Pielstick exchanged game films of the other’s scrimmages through the Hudl website last weekend. The Cardinals, per Cobleigh, have a “very strong running game.”
Now Galt, like the rest of the high school football teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section, are watching the time tick toward game time.
“They have worked very hard the last six months for this moment,” Cobleigh said.
Tokay
The only area team on the road this week, Tokay (1-9 last season) makes the trek to the west side of Stanislaus County to play at Patterson (7-5).
Tokay has some returning faces on the field this season. That includes quarterback Jacob Varney, a junior, who completed 55 of 126 passes for 812 yards and four touchdowns in eight games in 2018.
Tokay coach Michael Holst, entering his fifth season at his alma mater, and the Tigers are looking to snap an unofficial 10-game losing skid. In 2018, Tokay went 0-10 but last spring was award a forfeit win when McNair, which beat Tokay 48-14 in a non-league game at the Eagles’ field on Sept. 14. McNair used an ineligible player in the contest.
Liberty Ranch
For a second consecutive year, Liberty Ranch (4-6 last season) will open the season at Hawk Stadium against Johnson of Sacramento (0-10).
The Hawks will play four of their five non-league games at home this season.
Throughout summer workouts, Isiah Ricci, a senior, and sophomore Aidan Carr were battling to become the Hawks’ starting quarterback.
