Tony Meiring of Tracy won the Open Money and 450cc Open races at the Lodi Cycle Bowl on Saturday, the flat track’s Toby Jorgensen Memorial Race.
Meiring beat out Dominic Dias of Lodi in the Open Money race, with Jon Schaefer of Oroville third and Christian Spurgeon of Lodi fourth. In the 450 Open A, Spurgeon placed second, Dias third and Schaefer fourth.
Other winners on Saturday included Stockton’s Darien Pardo-Hedrick in 50cc PW, Donnie Darrah of Martinez in 230 Adult, Master 60 A and Vintage Open A, Christopher Ross of Miwuk in 100 Mod 40/50+, Jett Katarzy of Tracy in 65cc Open and 85cc/150R, Kenneth Holland of Stockton in Senior A, Bucky Gerolamy of Rio Linda in Senior B&C, Tom Frefrickson of Sonoma in Master B&C, Mike Green of San Francisco in 450 Open AM, Myles Henderson of Stockton in 250 Open and Open Singles, Rich Facciano of Discovery Bay in Super Senior A, Ryder Bitz-Hay of Rohnert Park in 100cc Youth Stock/Mod, Jim Furia of Redding in Vintage B&C, Kenneth Holland of Stockton in Vet A, Tyler Bliss of Oakdale in Vet B&C, and Jaymes Arnaiz of Stockton in 100cc Sportman.
BOYS WATER POLO
Varsity
Napa Valley Tournament
Lodi High finished fifth out of 21 teams from the Sacramento and East Bay areas, going 3-2 in the tournament.
The Flames opened with an 18-4 win over Kennedy, with 4 goals from Anthony Celli, 3 from Korben Reed, 2 each from Tyler Christy, Guy Hein and Koen Amador, and 1 each from Eric Wise, Blake Ehlers, Dane Cranford, Nathan Larson and Braden Endter. Evan Peterson had 9 blocked shots.
Then the Flames defeated Piedmont 13-12 in overtime, with 4 goals from Endter, and 3 each from Larson, Hein and Cranford, while Peterson had 7 saves.
Then came a pair of losses — 13-9 to Las Lomas and 12-7 to Ponderosa. Endter led with 4 goals against Las Lomas, along with 1 each from Larson, Crandord, Celli, Hein and Christy, with 10 blocks from Peterson. Christy led Lodi with 3 goals against Ponderosa, with 2 from Larson and 1 each from Endter and Cranford, and 3 blocks from Peterson.
In the finale, Lodi beat Foothill 14-13, with 5 goals each from Endter and Hein, and 4 from Larson. Peterson had 9 blocks, including one in the final seconds to preserve the victory.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Varsity
Sierra Shootout
Lodi High’s girls water polo team placed fifth out of 40 teams at the Sierra Shootout in Rocklin. The Flames went 3-1, with a 7-6 win over Alameda, a 12-3 loss to Clovis North, a 6-4 win over Oak Ridge and a 7-6 win over Marin Catholic.