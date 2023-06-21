Lodi diver Haddad springboards into national championships

Lodi’s Lucius Haddad used a strong performance at the USA Diving Zone E Championships as a springboard to nationals.

Haddad, representing Delta Valley Diving, placed third in 1-meter diving and seventh in the 3-meter event this past weekend in Beaverton Ore., qualifying him for the junior national championships in Mission Viejo.

