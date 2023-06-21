Lodi diver Haddad springboards into national championships

Lodi’s Lucius Haddad used a strong performance at the USA Diving Zone E Championships as a springboard to nationals.
Haddad, representing Delta Valley Diving, placed third in 1-meter diving and seventh in the 3-meter event this past weekend in Beaverton Ore., qualifying him for the junior national championships in Mission Viejo.
Haddad, competing in the 14-15 age group, automatically qualified for the national semifinals on the 1-meter springboard with a consistent two days of diving that resulted in no scores lower than 5.0. On the 3-meter springboard, he was the high net scorer (before difficulty is taken into consideration).
Delta Valley’s Brooklyn Goeckeritz, of Ripon, was also extremely consistent in the 16-18 girls events. She became the club’s first girl in the 16-18 age group to qualify for nationals at both 1- and 3-meters, finishing in eighth place on 1-meter and 11th on 3-meter. Additionally, teammates Savanna Berry of Lodi and Keira Chandler of Mountain House became only the third and fourth medalist ever for Delta Valley in the 16-18 girls events. Berry took 13th on 3-meter to earn the last medal in the event (she also took 15th on 1-meter) and Chandler finished 12th on 1-meter and 14th on 3-meter. Both divers are the first alternates for the national championships.
The last Delta Valley qualifier was Liam Smith in the 12-13 boys competition. Smith, of Stockton, finished eighth in 1-meter and sixth on 3-meter.
Up next for Delta Valley is AAU National Championships on July 10 in Riverside. Goeckeritz, Chandler, Haddad and Smith will be joined by teammate Riley Lee in Riverside.
