Water polo: Big Valley goes 5-3 at Jr. Olympics qualifier

Coach Marshall Grim talks with the players from Big Valley 18U Water Polo during a tournament last weekend.

 Courtesy photograph

The Big Valley 18U boys water polo club team finished 15th out of hundreds of teams at the four-day National Junior Olympics Tournament.

Big Valley was ranked No. 15 heading into the tournament, and went 5-3 across four days to finish in exactly 15th place, securing a spot at the National Junior Olympics.

Tags

Recommended for you