Water polo: Big Valley goes 5-3 at Jr. Olympics qualifier

The Big Valley 18U boys water polo club team finished 15th out of hundreds of teams at the four-day National Junior Olympics Tournament.
Big Valley was ranked No. 15 heading into the tournament, and went 5-3 across four days to finish in exactly 15th place, securing a spot at the National Junior Olympics.
Big Valley opened with a 17-9 win over Central Valley United, then lost 13-8 to El Camino Black A. On the second day, Big Valley and beat Maverick 12-9, lost to SD Shores 16-5. The third day saw an 8-6 win over 680 Blue and a 13-8 win over Rancho Tsunami, and the fourth day saw a 15-9 loss to Charters and a shootout victory against El Camino Black A after the teams finished regulation tied 15-15.
The Big Valley squad, coached by Lodi High coach Marshall Grim (assisted by Tahnee Trew and Luis Araya), is made up of Lodi High’s Evan Petersen, Jonathan Celli, Dylan Takahashi, Guy Hein and Jackson Stilwell, Tracy’s Jake Herren, Lincoln’s Jesse Reidt, Charlie Sherman and Austin Iverson, St. Mary’s Nathan Rasmussen, Tobias Buetel, Anthony Gauna, Andrew Donlon and Brandon Brunni, and Ripon’s KC Holloway and Owen Curtiss.
Rasmussen and Donlon tied for the team lead with 19 goals each across the tournament, while Donlon led with 10 assists. Herren drew seven exclusions to lead, Rasmussen led with 13 steals, and Peterson tallied 94 saves.
Three of the players — Herren, Reidt and Lodi’s Hein, are scheduled to play for Delta College this coming school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.