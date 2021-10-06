WATER POLO
Varsity girls
Lodi 10, Tracy 3
Shelby Richardson led the Flames with 3 goals in Tuesday’s victory, along with 2 each from Emily Engle, Morgan Vice and Ava Sepulveda, and 1 from Payton Christy.
In goal, Abigail Rusch had 8 saves and 2 assists as the Flames improved to 11-3 overall and 2-1 in TCAL play. The Flames play at Lincoln today.
Varsity boys
Lodi 23, Tracy 5
Nathan Larson led the Flames with 5 goals in Tuesday’s blowout win, along with 4 from Braden Endter, 3 from Anthony Celli, 2 each from Dane Cranford, Sam Meyers, Tyler Christy and Blake Ehlers, and 1 each from Guy Hein, Koen Amador and Korben Reed. In the cage, Evan Peterson had 8 blocks.
Junior varsity girls
Tracy 8, Lodi 5
Madison Broughton racked up 10 saves in Tuesday’s loss, while Haley Lucas, Averie Lodi, Laine Woodard, Cassandra Oaxaca and Holly Wilson each scored once.
The Flames also played in the Crusher Classic in Napa over the weekend, going 2-3.
Woodard, Oaxaca and Lucas each scored 1 and Rusch had 6 blocks in a 16-3 loss to Davis, Kayla Diaz, Karyna Diaz, Nicole Martinez, Allison Taylor and Mylie Jyono each scored once in a 5-0 win over Redwood, Oaxaca scored twice while Lucas and Woodard added one each in a 12-4 loss to Napa (Rusch with 5 saves), Woodard scored the Flames’ lone goal in a 6-1 loss to Terra Linda (10 saves from Rusch) and Wilson scored 3, Oaxaca and Lodi had 2 each, and Woodard 1 in an 8-4 win over Clayton Valley (9 saves from Rusch).
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 14, Tracy 0
Tyler Carson blocked 7 shots in Tuesday’s shutout victory, while Ethan Elrod led the way with 5 goals at the other end of the pool. Dylan Takahashi and Tyler Nord scored 2 each, while Rylan Takahashi, Jackson Stilwell, Talan Christy, Roman Gutierrez and Eli Plath each scored 1.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity
Tokay 3, West 0
The Tigers improved to 10-5 overall and 2-4 in TCAL play with Tuesday’s 25-8, 25-15, 25-17 win over the Wolf Pack.
Kimberly Mercado had 5 kills, 9 digs and 2 aces, Caitlyn Nunez had 8 digs and 2 kills, Darianna Guidi had 13 digs and Melissa Parra had 5 digs.
St. Mary’s 3, Lodi 0
The Flames dropped Tuesday’s TCAL match by scores of 25-13, 25-9, 25-19 with 8 assists and 2 digs from Grace Culler, 4 kills from Bella Battaglia, and 8 digs each from Neha Patel and Emma Streeter.
Junior varsity
Tokay 2, West 0
Maggie Burford had 8 kills as the Tigers improved to 4-2 in the TCAL with a 25-14, 25-18 win. Claire Whitlock added 11 digs and Michelle Mercado-Yepez had 5 aces.
Freshmen
West 2, Tokay 0
Ashmeen Kaur racked up 7 aces and 8 digs in a 25-16, 15-25, 15-5 loss, while Janely Angulo had 4 aces, Jayden Doll had 4 digs and Jasmine Megwa had 2 kills.