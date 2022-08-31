Lodi High’s volleyball team was swept at home by Vista del Lago on Wednesday, but the match was much closer than the 3-0 score would indicate.
The teams fought each other by a thin margin in each set of the non-league matchup, but Vista del Lago emerged victorious in each, winning 25-19, 25-22, 28-26.
“I like playing tough games, because it shows them hey, we can hang, we can fight with these teams,” said Lodi High coach Krista Brereton. “This is where we’re at, we just have to get over the hump, we just have to push through and not let the runs happen, so we can hold on to the lead, maintain the lead, focus all the way through, those kinds of things.”
Vista del Lago built a 5-point lead in the first set and maintained it, not letting Lodi get closer than a three-point gap through the set.
The second set began the opposite, with Lodi building a similar lead, but Vista del Lago slowly closed the gap, eventually tying the game at 14 on a Kayla Stansell kill, then taking the lead for good after a few ties on a Lodi error.
“We need these tight games, and they need to know what each other’s made of, and keep working together,” Brereton said.
Lodi started off strong in the third set, dominating the net with several kills by Davina Amen, a big block by Julianna Hammer, and a tip kill by Grace Culler as the Flames built a 13-1 lead. But the tides turned, and Vista del Lago regained the momentum to once again slowly pull within striking distance.
“It wasn’t anything in particular, it was just a matter of their team slowly chipping away at that lead, and we are working on maintaining our focus all the way through,” Brereton said. “It wasn’t necessarily that we lost it, it was that they did a good job of coming back, regaining momentum, pushing a few points here and few points there, and it just started and gets tight.”
Vista del Lago regained its confidence at the net, and the points started piling up. The Eagles tied the match at 20-20 on a Lodi serve-receive error, but the Flames regained the lead to force a game point at 24-22. But a pair of Vista del Lago kills tied the game at 24, sparking a back-and-forth scramble for the set – a long hit gave Lodi at 25-24 lead, a Stansell kill tied it again at 25, a Hammer kill gave Lodi the lead again, an Alex Henderson kill tied it at 26, and then two Vista del Lago points (a Lodi error and a Madi Hyer kill) gave the Eagles the set and the match.
“I feel the difference there at the end was they were swinging to win, and we were playing not so loose,” Brereton said.
For Lodi (2-5), Hammer and Norah Mayer finished with eight kills each, with three blocks from Hammer and two from Mayer. Culler had 14 assists, seven digs, two kills and two aces, and Mariah Azua had seven digs.
