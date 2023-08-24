ClaraGrace Plath led the Lodi High girls golf team with a 39 during Tuesday’s 213-239 victory over Manteca at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club (par 37), as Lodi opened the season with a victory.
Allison Frank and Viviana Rojas each carded 41s, Giana Main and Alison Ky each shot 46, and Miranda Babcock shot a 63.
Varsity: Lodi 3, Sierra 0
Norah Mayer led the Flames with 8 kills in Tuesday’s victory, along with 17 assists and 8 digs from Grace Culler, and 8 digs and 3 aces from Mariah Azua.
Lodi won 25-18, 25-16, 25-21.
Varsity: Tokay 3, Chavez 0
Mya Okoreeh piled up 15 digs, 11 kills and 3 aces as the Tigers beat Chavez 25-11, 25-21, 25-19 on Tuesday. Maggie Burford added 10 assists and 3 aces, Michelle Mercado had 12 digs and 3 aces, Bell Breech had 15 digs and a pair of aces, and Emma Misasi had 5 aces and a pair of assists.
Yari Vidauri notched 7 aces and Adison King had 5 digs as the Tigers lost 25-23, 25-16 on Tuesday.
Freshmen: Sierra 2, Lodi 0
Anissa Gomez had 4 kills and 3 aces, while Abby Schweigert had a pair of kills, as the Flames lost 25-12, 25-20 on Tuesday.
Freshmen: Tokay 2, Chavez 0
Payten Smith tallied 13 aces as the Tigers defeated Chavez 25-12, 25-14, along with 3 aces each from Sophia Galleti and Paige Millikin, and 3 kills from Carilyn Petrossian.
Varsity girls: Vacaville 6, Lodi 3
The Flames suffered a very close loss in Tuesday’s opener, with all three of Lodi’s victories coming in singles matches.
At No. 3 singles, Sydney Friesen won 6-2, 6-2, Hannah Larson won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 4, and Hannah Hoopman won 6-4, 5-7, 10-6 at No. 5.
