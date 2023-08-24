ClaraGrace Plath led the Lodi High girls golf team with a 39 during Tuesday’s 213-239 victory over Manteca at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club (par 37), as Lodi opened the season with a victory.

Allison Frank and Viviana Rojas each carded 41s, Giana Main and Alison Ky each shot 46, and Miranda Babcock shot a 63.

Tags

Recommended for you