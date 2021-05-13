The Lodi varsity cross country teams swept Tokay on Wednesday at Lodi Lake, with the Lodi boys winning 24-31, and the Lodi girls winning by default with Tokay one runner short of a full squad.
Tokay’s Zacariah Kellogg took the top individual spot in the boys race, running the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 24 seconds, with Lodi’s Luke Petersen crossing five seconds later at 17:29.
Tokay’s Kai Bayers-Cardone was third at 18:17, followed by four straight Lodi runners — Charles Starr in fourth at 18:29, Alex Mednoza fifth at 18:33, Christopher Medeiros sixth at 19:33 and Jacob Heinrich seventh at 19:37.
The field was rounded out by Tokay’s Alex Castro (19:44), Tokay’s Manuel Munoz (20:03), Tokay’s Vincent Magnani (20:23), Lodi’s Javier Viramontes (20:30), Tokay’s Evan Delph (23:112) and Tokay’s Valentin Vega (25:20.
Lodi took the top two spots in the varsity girls race, with Kiah Aitken first at 19:39 and Ella Waters second at 20:01.
Tokay’s Kali Anema was third at 20:08, Lodi’s Pamela Decko was fourth at 20:12, Tokay’s Sheema Mohson was fifth at 20:50, followed by two Lodi runners — Zoe Aitken at 21:37 and Frida Rodriguez at 21:52 _ and two Tokay runners — Chloe Mohr at 22:15 and Harleen Samra at 28:27.
Tokay won the JV boys race 23-32, taking the top three spots in the 2-mile race with Joshua Young (11:06), Hank Hiatt (11:49) and Reuben Ripken (11:56). Lodi runners had the next four finishes, with Sulhe Sale fourth at 12:12.
In the JV girls race, Tokay won by default with not enough Lodi runners. The Tigers’ Harmony Sandhu won the race at 11:39, with teammates Brooke Frisk (13:43) and Emma Shackelford (13:45) in second and third.
Boys basketball: Lincoln 88, Lodi 47
Tony Rivera and Kevin Dondero each scored 10 points to lead the Flames, but the Flames dropped Wednesday’s game.
Stephanos Pappas added seven points, Jason Berry had six, Dylan Scott had five, Vinny Montgomery had three, and Adan Alvarez, Andrew Stirlen and Mason Stout had two each.
JV boys basketball: West 69, Tokay 36
Matt Gobel led the Tigers with 12 points, and John Dillon had double digits with 10 in Wednesday’s loss. Colin Griffin added six, Immanuel Montes and Amit Gill had three each, and Alex Pimienta had two.
JV boys basketball: Lincoln 80, Lodi 39
Brayden Stout led the Flames with six points in Wednesday’s loss, along with five each from Nathan Morse, matt Shinn and Matt Schiess. Ernesto Hernandez, Conner Overbo, Zach Stephens and Hugo Balderrama had four each, and Cole Smalley had two.
JV girls basketball: Lincoln 27, Lodi 25
Norah Mayer led the Flames with eight points in Tuesday’s loss, along with seven from Sammy Lang, six from Emmy Spaletta, two from Malia Urich and one each from Merry Ferro and Janie Shallberger.
Freshman boys basketball: Lincoln 58, Lodi 33
Zeeshaun Akbar led the Flames with 11 points in Wednesday’s loss, along with six each from Seth Gritsch and Eli Burton, four from Luke Leggitt, three from Cadyn Wilkerson, two from Blake Goen and one from Roy Edge.