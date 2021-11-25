It’s a fresh start for the Lodi-area boys basketball teams.
With things thrown into disarray last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, every team in the area returns with a senior class bearing a handful of varsity games’ worth of experience.
That’s something common to teams across California. The Lodi area has a few schools with new-ish coaches as well.
Lodi coach Matt Meyer is in his first season at the helm of the varsity squad. He has spent several years running the school’s junior varsity team though. The team went 2-5 in the shortened spring season under coach Scott Woznick.
“We are a very senior-heavy team,” Meyer said, “and these guys are hungry to play this year after a Covid year where they only got to play six total games.”
For Tokay, Edgar Gutierrez is in his second season, with his first season the short spring season that saw the Tigers go 2-9. Gutierrez has a few returning players from that squad, but much of the team will be new to varsity.
“(We have) a lot of new faces joining the varsity level,” Gutierrez said. “Looking forward to seeing how this team comes together.”
Lodi’s last winning season game in 2015-16 with a 19-9 record and a co-TCAL championship. For Tokay, it’s been since a 15-14 record in 2014.
“We have been working extremely hard early In the season,” Meyer said, “and I think most of these guys would be very disappointed if we weren’t in contention for playoffs this year.”
In Galt, Brian Chavez is back for his third year at the helm of the area’s most successful program in recent years. The Hawks went 2-7 in the spring, but were 18-15 with a playoff appearance in 2019-20, going as far as the first round of the NorCal playoffs.
Lee McGowan heads a Galt squad that went winless in the spring, with an 0-12 record. McCowan is in his fourth season at the helm.
At Elliot Christian, Jason Gaither returns for his second season as coach. The Eagles went 2-6 last spring in his first season, and haven’t had a winning season since 2018, before coach Jason Hitt left for Manteca.
Lodi Academy, which didn’t play in the spring, embarks on a 2021-22 campaign with Michael Unterholzner at the helm. The team went 14-8 in 2019-20, with a trip to the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.