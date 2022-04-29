The Tokay baseball team lost its second straight to Tracy in a 7-5 loss on Thursday to fall to 6-5 in the TCAL and 13-11 overall. The two teams wrapped up their series on Friday (results weren’t available at press time).
Tokay tallied 11 hits, with a home run from Cory Sugg and a double from Maximus De Santiago. Brock Sell, Matthew Casillas and Campbell Kurkjian each had two singles, while Brett Graddy, Matthew Alagna and Ryan Oliveri had one each.
Sell started the game and went five innings, with four strikeouts, and six runs on six hits. Graddy threw one inning of relief.
Lincoln 3, Lodi 1
The Flames and the Trojans were tied heading into the final inning, but a two-run Lincoln seventh made the difference.
GOLF
Varsity
Lodi def. Tokay
The Flames shot 184 in Thursday’s match at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club, with Tokay fielding four golfers, one shy of the five needed for a team score.
Lodi’s Jack Main shot a 2-under 33 on the par-35 Vineyard Course, a round that included a hole-in-one on the third hole. Cedar Burns and A.J. Salvetti shot 37s, Jake Aberle had a 38 and Trent Munson shot a 39.
For Tokay, Parker Hohenthaner led with a 40, followed by Ezekiel Lo and Tony Peninno with 44s, and Dylan Bristow shot a 62.
Lodi is 12-0 overall, and 10-0 in the TCAL.
Up next for both teams is the TCAL Tournament on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.