With two days in the books at the CIF State Wrestling Championships, only Tokay’s Cassidy Curtiss is still going out of a group of eight local wrestlers to qualify.
Curtiss, who won twice on Thursday to advance to the 235-pound division quarterfinals, lost her first match on Friday by a pin against James Logan High’s Tatianna Herrera, who was ahead 6-0 by the time she got Curtiss’ shoulders on the mat.
With the loss, Curtiss is no longer in contention for a state title, but could finish as high as third. She starts off this morning in the fourth consolation round, where she will face third-seeded Danika Scott of Del Norte, who lost in the second round on Thursday and rebounded with two victories on Friday to stave off elimination.
Curtiss will have to win at least one match today to clinch a spot in the state’s top eight.
Four other Tokay wrestlers were eliminated on Friday, as were the two Lodi wrestlers and one from Liberty Ranch.
Gabrielle Medeiros started Friday with an 8-0 major decision over Arianna Gonzales of Brawley Union, then skated through a round via forfeit to face Madison Avila of Madera. Avila won 5-2 to knock Medeiros out of the tournament two matches away from a top-8 spot.
Mason went 1-1 on Friday with a pin over Brawley’s Haylee Garcia in 4 minutes, 2 seconds, but lost 6-3 to Gilroy’s Aphrodite Ayala to exit the tournament.
Madelyn Evans lost her first match of Friday, a pin at the hands of Mercedes Rosales of Alisal.
On the boys side, Tokay’s Jonathan Nguyen also exited with Friday’s first match, a 10-4 loss to Julio Bautista.
Lodi’s two wrestlers in the girls tournament were bounced early on Friday, with Anna Rodriguez pinned by Petaluma’s Logan Pomi, and Raven Edwards beaten 8-0 by Samantha Snow of Los Alamitos.
Liberty Ranch’s Itzel Medina-Valdez won her first match on Friday, pinning Hilltop’s Valerie Gurule-Metzig, before she was pinned by Northgate’s Liv Villanueva.