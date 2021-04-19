Bella Hawley scored Lodi High’s lone goal as the Flames played the visiting Lincoln Trojans to a 1-1 tie in their home opener on Friday night in girls soccer action.
Lincoln opened the scoring about midway through the first half, converting a misplayed ball in Lodi’s backfield into the game’s first goal.
With just under 11 minutes left in the half, Lodi had possession in Lincoln’s box when a deflected ball found its way to Hawley at the top of the box and she drove a hard liner just under the crossbar to knot the game at 1-all.
With the tie, the Flames are 1-0-1 to open the shortened season. Lodi will play at rival Tokay next Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Fosh-Soph Football:
Tokay 28, Lodi 6
Marcus Castro scored on runs of 23 and 19 yards to lead the Tigers over the Flames. Barrett Crosby added a 32-yard TD run and Jackson Handel connected with Mauricio Ceja on a 27-yard scoring pass for the Tigers.
On defense, Crosby led Tokay with nine tackles and a forced fumble.
Vincent Marin, Jaxon Diede and Jason Evans each had seven tackles and Joseph Quinones had a fumble recovery.
JV baseball:
Lodi 13, Bear Creek 0
Andrew Wright had eight strikeouts and only allowed one hit in four innings to earn the victory for the Flames (10-2).
Each starter recorded a hit for the Flames.
Boys tennis:
Lodi 6, West 3
The Lodi boys tennis team took down West on Thursday courtesy of a sweep of the doubles matches.
The two teams tied 3-3 in the singles matches, with Lodi’s Matt Marini winning 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 at No. 1, Austin Clayworth winning 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 and Domenic Demski winning 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4.
In doubles, Mason Davis and Jackson Konz won 6-1, 7-6 (5) at No. 1, Logan Davis and Luke Fugate won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, and Tim Cribb and Mason Ehlers won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Girls volleyball:
Tokay 3, Lincoln 2
Taylor Willis racked up 17 kills and four aces as the Tigers beat the Trojans on Thursday, winning the fifth set 15-13. Paige Delph added nine kills, five blocks, four aces and 15 assists, Grace Polhemus had 13 kills, four aces and a block, and Paris Vang had 24 assists.
Girls JV volleyball:
Tokay 2, Lincoln 0
Nicole Troy and Hannah Okoreen each had three kills, with Troy adding two blocks and seven digs and Okoreen adding five digs as the Tigers won 25-20, 25-18 on Thursday. Michelle Mercado added four aces, two digs and six assists, and Kate Cook had four aces.