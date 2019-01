Boys basketball: Lodi’s fast start upends Tokay Lodi's Logan Stout and Tokay's Hamza El Kheidi go after a loose ball during their cross-town rivalry game in Lodi Friday night, Jan. 18, 2019. Buy this photo

Boys basketball: Lodi’s fast start upends Tokay Tokay's coach Christian Boss rallies his team before their cross-town rivalry game against Lodi in Lodi Friday night, Jan. 18, 2019. Buy this photo

Boys basketball: Lodi’s fast start upends Tokay Tokay fsupporters cheer during their cross-town rivalry game against Lodi in Lodi Friday night, Jan. 18, 2019. Buy this photo

Boys basketball: Lodi’s fast start upends Tokay Lodi's Marcell Roberts goes up for two during their cross-town rivalry game against Tokay in Lodi Friday night, Jan. 18, 2019. Buy this photo

Boys basketball: Lodi’s fast start upends Tokay Lodi's Marcell Roberts goes up for two during their cross-town rivalry game against Tokay in Lodi Friday night, Jan. 18, 2019. Buy this photo

Boys basketball: Lodi’s fast start upends Tokay Lodi's as Tokay's during their cross-town rivalry game in Lodi Friday night, Jan. 18, 2019. Buy this photo

Boys basketball: Lodi’s fast start upends Tokay Lodi's as Tokay's during their cross-town rivalry game in Lodi Friday night, Jan. 18, 2019. Buy this photo

Boys basketball: Lodi’s fast start upends Tokay Lodi's Matt Nickel goes up for a rebound during their cross-town rivalry game against Tokay in Lodi Friday night, Jan. 18, 2019. Buy this photo

Boys basketball: Lodi’s fast start upends Tokay Lodi's Chase Shafter goes up for two during their cross-town rivalry game against Tokay in Lodi Friday night, Jan. 18, 2019. Buy this photo