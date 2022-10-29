The Lodi High football team held on for a 26-20 victory in its rivalry game against a never-say-die Tokay squad on Friday at the Grape Bowl.
Tokay used a couple of Richard Mendonca fumble recoveries to keep the game close, but three Kaiden Merryman touchdown runs gave Lodi just enough of a cushion to hold on.
Trailing 26-14 with less 2 minutes remaining, Tokay seemed to have lost its last chance when a drive stalled on the Lodi 11-yard line with a failed fourth-down attempt.
But two plays later, Mendonca picked up a Bubba Stout fumble and took it 10 yards for a touchdown.
Tokay needed the onside kick to mount another drive, but Stout grabbed the ball off the bounce for redemption.
“So when we needed him to make a play, he made a play,” said Lodi coach George Duenas with a smile.
Tokay quarterback Zack Filippini passed for 64 yards and carried 20 times for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Lodi's defense caused problems for the Tokay senior all night, but when forced into bad situations, Tokay responded, converting five of seven fourth-down attempts. Only three of those attempts were shorter than 5 yards.
“I dunno, I hate fourth downs. I black out during fourth downs,” Tokay coach Collin Rhoads joked. “You know, Filippini, we didn't do a good job of protecting him tonight in our pass pro. He was running for his life, and he was making play after play after play. He left it all out on the field tonight. He's going to go on and play college ball, so the road doesn't end for him tonight.”
Duenas said that rivalry atmosphere has a different effect on the players.
“Always. We're going to do things, kids start pressing, it's one of those games,” Duenas said. “But hey, they fought. Tokay, hats off to them, they battled. You know, they played hard, and I'm really impressed with the Filippini kid, he really stepped up in a big way for them.”
Lodi finished the regular season 7-3, and 2-3 in the Tri-City Athletic League. The Flames will be watching on Sunday when the Sac-Joaquin Section released its playoff brackets. Tokay, at 4-6 and 1-4 in the TCAL, is a very long shot for a postseason spot.
“They're a good football team over there at Lodi,” Rhoads said. “I wish nothing but the best for them, and I'm hoping I get to read about them and see them on a nice long playoff run.”
Lodi at up most of the first quarter with a long drive, marching down the field in 12 plays for the first of Merryman's runs, a 12-yard jaunt up the middle. After some back and forth in the second quarter, another long Lodi drive led to a 2-yard Merryman run and a 13-0 halftime lead for the Flames.
A Lodi fumble to start the second half gave Tokay a short field, resulting in a 13-yard tightrope-walk of a touchdown run for Filippini. But Lodi responded with another clock-killing, morale-killing drive for Merryman's third touchdown, officially a 1-yard run but in reality the line of scrimmage was about an inch away from the goal line.
A few minutes later, a 45-yard pass from Matt Shinn to Luke Leggitt put Lodi ahead 26-7.
“Honestly, we ran a couple of jet sweeps, and then once we got the ball out to Luke Leggitt, touchdown, and that made our offense clear,” Shinn said. “It made the safeties back up, kind of left the inside open. Couple of fumbles happened, but we're all good.”
Tokay responded with a long drive of its own, converting two fourth-and-long plays to finish with a 4-yard end around by Filippini.
“Most teams are going to check out, and let the nosedive continue, and that's something we've done all year long is fight to the last horn fight to the last whistle, scratch and claw until there's zeroes on the clock,” Rhoads said. “That's what I'm proud of about with these guys, and that stuff's going to carry on throughout their entire lives. Hey, when the stakes are against you, you're going to battle and fight until there's nothing left to give.”
But with the next long drive stalling and Mendonca's scoop-and-score, time ran out on the Tigers' hopes to upset their rival, and most likely their season.
While Lodi has won five straight against Tokay, for Shinn, a junior, it was his first taste of victory in the rivalry.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “Sophomore year, we got tied when I was on JV, and freshmen, we lost, but I finally got one. It was good.”
