Jessica Hartwell

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Texas Tech

Hartwell, a senior infielder, had a run-scoring triple for the Red Raiders’ lone run in a 5-1 loss to No. 2 Oklahoma on Friday.

Bradi Kooyman

High school: Elliot

Sport: Softball

College: Pacific

Kooyman, a junior infielder, had a single in a 5-3 loss to Marist, then had a three-run home run in an 11-6 loss to Marist later that day.

Brittany Baroni

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: McPherson (Kan.)

Baroni, a junior pitcher, went six innings and held Friends College (Kan.) to two runs on six hits and three strikeouts, but took the loss in an 8-3 loss.

Abbie Lewis

High school: Lodi

Sport: Softball

College: William Jessup

Lewis, a sophomore outfielder, had a two run single in the second game of a double-header against San Diego Christian, an 11-1 win.

Lauren Garoutte

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: William Jessup

Garoutte, a senior outfielder, had a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run in the first game against San Diego Christian, a 4-3 win, and was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run (one of the two batted in by Lewis) in the second game.

Korina Krueg

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: CSU Monterey Bay

Krueg, a junior infielder, contributed in each game of a four-game series against Cal State-San Marcos, with a single, an RBI and a run in a 5-2 win, a walk and a run in a 3-1 win, a 2-for-4 day with a run in a 4-2 win and a single in a 3-2 win.

Celina Maberto

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Glenville State (W.Va.)

Maberto, a sophomore pitcher, took the L in a 6-2 loss to Virginia-Wise on Saturday, with five runs (four earned) on six hits in 3 1/3 innings of work. She pitched 2/ 2/3 innings of relief against UVA-Wise later in the day, with three runs allowed on four hits. She took her second loss of the weekend in Sunday’s 6-3 loss to Concord, with six runs on nine hits and two strikeouts.

Madi Sepp

High school: Elliot

Sport: Softball

College: Menlo College

Sepp, a freshman, went 2-for-3 with two runs in a 10-2 win over San Diego Christian College on Friday.

Daniel Vitoria

High school: Galt

Sport: Baseball

College: Pacific

Vitoria, a junior pitcher, gave up two runs in 2/3 innings of relief against Loyola Marymount on Friday.

Zack Stockton

High school: Tokay

Sport: Baseball

College: Chicago State

Stockton, a junior catcher, drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI during a 15-9 loss to Northern Colorado, and also had a run.

Mason Blansett

High school: Lodi

Sport: Baseball

College: Whittier

Blansett, a senior second baseman, has hits in five straight games, with a single and two runs in an 8-6 win over Willamette, followed by four straight games against Pacific (Ore.) — a single in a 4-3 win, two singles in another 4-3 win, a single in a 10-2 loss and a 2-for-4 day with a triple, three RBIs and two runs in a 12-7 win.

Brett Young

High school: Lodi

Sport: Baseball

College: Delta State (Miss.)

Young, a senior center fielder, went 2-for-4 in a 7-3 loss to West Florida, and had a single against UWF in another loss later in the day. He finished the three game series on Sunday with a run in a 16-6 victory.

Jaime Quesada

High school: Tokay

Sport: Baseball

College: Greenville (Il.)

Quesada, a freshman infielder, had a single, an RBI and a run in a 6-3 win over Blackburn on Friday.

Aliah Cisneros

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: Cosumnes River

Cisneros, a freshman outfielder, had two walks and two runs in the second game of a double-header against Diablo Valley, an 8-0 win, then went to work in a double-header against Santa Rosa, with a 2-for-4 day with three RBIs and two runs in a 9-1 win, and a 3-for-5 day with four runs in a 16-10 win.

Kayley Rocha

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Cosumnes River

Rocha, a freshman outfielder, had singles in both games against Diablo Valley, with two runs in the first game and a single, an RBI and a run in the second, both 8-0 wins. Against Santa Rosa, she had a single, an RBI and two runs in the first game, and an RBI and two runs in the second.

Jordyn Farren

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Sacramento City

Farren, a freshman catcher, went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in a 5-2 win over Ohlone, went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in a 12-3 win over Diablo Valley, and then had a single and a run in a 9-6 win over Diablo Valley.

Shelby Featherston

High school: Lodi

Sport: Softball

College: Santa Barbara CC

Featherston, a freshman, went 2-for-3 in a 4-1 loss to Ventura, then had a double and an RBI in two straight games — an 8-0 win over LA Pierce and an 11-4 loss to Oxnard.

Nick Dentoni

High school: Tokay

Sport: Baseball

College: Delta

Dentoni, a redshirt sophomore pitcher, threw 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief in an 8-0 win over Sacramento City, with one strikeout, one walk and one hit.

Ethan Torres

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Baseball

College: Cosumnes River

Torres, a freshman left-handed pitcher, pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one walk and a hit in an 11-8 win over Skyline, then he got the win with three innings of relief in a 9-3 win over Skyline, with one run on three walks and a hit and one strikeout.

