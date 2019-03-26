Jessica Hartwell
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Texas Tech
Hartwell, a senior infielder, had a run-scoring triple for the Red Raiders’ lone run in a 5-1 loss to No. 2 Oklahoma on Friday.
Bradi Kooyman
High school: Elliot
Sport: Softball
College: Pacific
Kooyman, a junior infielder, had a single in a 5-3 loss to Marist, then had a three-run home run in an 11-6 loss to Marist later that day.
Brittany Baroni
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: McPherson (Kan.)
Baroni, a junior pitcher, went six innings and held Friends College (Kan.) to two runs on six hits and three strikeouts, but took the loss in an 8-3 loss.
Abbie Lewis
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: William Jessup
Lewis, a sophomore outfielder, had a two run single in the second game of a double-header against San Diego Christian, an 11-1 win.
Lauren Garoutte
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: William Jessup
Garoutte, a senior outfielder, had a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run in the first game against San Diego Christian, a 4-3 win, and was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run (one of the two batted in by Lewis) in the second game.
Korina Krueg
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: CSU Monterey Bay
Krueg, a junior infielder, contributed in each game of a four-game series against Cal State-San Marcos, with a single, an RBI and a run in a 5-2 win, a walk and a run in a 3-1 win, a 2-for-4 day with a run in a 4-2 win and a single in a 3-2 win.
Celina Maberto
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Glenville State (W.Va.)
Maberto, a sophomore pitcher, took the L in a 6-2 loss to Virginia-Wise on Saturday, with five runs (four earned) on six hits in 3 1/3 innings of work. She pitched 2/ 2/3 innings of relief against UVA-Wise later in the day, with three runs allowed on four hits. She took her second loss of the weekend in Sunday’s 6-3 loss to Concord, with six runs on nine hits and two strikeouts.
Madi Sepp
High school: Elliot
Sport: Softball
College: Menlo College
Sepp, a freshman, went 2-for-3 with two runs in a 10-2 win over San Diego Christian College on Friday.
Daniel Vitoria
High school: Galt
Sport: Baseball
College: Pacific
Vitoria, a junior pitcher, gave up two runs in 2/3 innings of relief against Loyola Marymount on Friday.
Zack Stockton
High school: Tokay
Sport: Baseball
College: Chicago State
Stockton, a junior catcher, drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI during a 15-9 loss to Northern Colorado, and also had a run.
Mason Blansett
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Whittier
Blansett, a senior second baseman, has hits in five straight games, with a single and two runs in an 8-6 win over Willamette, followed by four straight games against Pacific (Ore.) — a single in a 4-3 win, two singles in another 4-3 win, a single in a 10-2 loss and a 2-for-4 day with a triple, three RBIs and two runs in a 12-7 win.
Brett Young
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Delta State (Miss.)
Young, a senior center fielder, went 2-for-4 in a 7-3 loss to West Florida, and had a single against UWF in another loss later in the day. He finished the three game series on Sunday with a run in a 16-6 victory.
Jaime Quesada
High school: Tokay
Sport: Baseball
College: Greenville (Il.)
Quesada, a freshman infielder, had a single, an RBI and a run in a 6-3 win over Blackburn on Friday.
Aliah Cisneros
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Cisneros, a freshman outfielder, had two walks and two runs in the second game of a double-header against Diablo Valley, an 8-0 win, then went to work in a double-header against Santa Rosa, with a 2-for-4 day with three RBIs and two runs in a 9-1 win, and a 3-for-5 day with four runs in a 16-10 win.
Kayley Rocha
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Rocha, a freshman outfielder, had singles in both games against Diablo Valley, with two runs in the first game and a single, an RBI and a run in the second, both 8-0 wins. Against Santa Rosa, she had a single, an RBI and two runs in the first game, and an RBI and two runs in the second.
Jordyn Farren
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Sacramento City
Farren, a freshman catcher, went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in a 5-2 win over Ohlone, went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in a 12-3 win over Diablo Valley, and then had a single and a run in a 9-6 win over Diablo Valley.
Shelby Featherston
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: Santa Barbara CC
Featherston, a freshman, went 2-for-3 in a 4-1 loss to Ventura, then had a double and an RBI in two straight games — an 8-0 win over LA Pierce and an 11-4 loss to Oxnard.
Nick Dentoni
High school: Tokay
Sport: Baseball
College: Delta
Dentoni, a redshirt sophomore pitcher, threw 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief in an 8-0 win over Sacramento City, with one strikeout, one walk and one hit.
Ethan Torres
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Cosumnes River
Torres, a freshman left-handed pitcher, pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one walk and a hit in an 11-8 win over Skyline, then he got the win with three innings of relief in a 9-3 win over Skyline, with one run on three walks and a hit and one strikeout.
