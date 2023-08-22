The Lodi High girls volleyball team swept Bear Creek in their Foundation Game on Monday, winning 25-11, 25-16, 25-19.
The Foundation Game is a Sac-Joaquin Section game that does not count toward the teams’ standings, and the gate proceeds go toward the section’s scholarship foundation, which funds the Dale Lackey Scholarship and other student-athlete scholarships.
Avery Peterson and Jolie Leggit each notched eight kills for the Flames, while Norah Mayer and Davina Amen each tallied seven kills.
Grace Culler had 16 assists, Elizabeth Kanemura had 14 assists and four aces, and Brooke Brereton had 10 digs.
Now in regular preseason play, the Flames hosted Sierra on Tuesday, and will play at Linden today.
Tokay dropped its Foundation game against Linden, 3-1, by scores of 20-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-10.
Mya Okoreeh led the Tigers with 10 kills, along with seven kills from Vittoria Abbondandolo, three aces from Nina Lagorio, seven digs from Lily Alonso, and 35 assists from Ella Boysen.
