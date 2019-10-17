Athlete of the week: Pau, Tokay volleyball posting big numbers

Kayly Pau and her Tokay High volleyball teammates were looking for the Lodi High squad to battle in their Tri-City Athletic League meeting last week.
But little did the 6-foot-4 senior outside hitter, a three-year starter who has drawn the attention of some four-year colleges with her height and skills, and the Tigers realized that the match would take less than an hour. During that same time, Pau posted some big numbers.
At The Jungle on Oct. 7, Tokay (3-5 in the TCAL, 5-7) knocked off Lodi in three sets; the final scores were 25-18, 25-20, 25-9. In recent years, the Tokay-Lodi volleyball matches have gone four and five sets and nearly two hours.
“Honestly, none of us (expected that), not even our coach,” said Pau, referring to first-year coach Kirsten Ryan. “We believe in ourselves. However, we thought that the way Lodi High had been going and we had been going, the way we’ve been going that it was going to be either a long game or a five-set. I did not expect us to win that easily.”
Pau, a two-sport athlete who is a utility player on the Tokay High softball team for the last two seasons, had 23 kills and 14 digs in the match against Lodi. In most of the Tigers’ 12 matches this season, she has posted double-digit stats in both kills and digs. She’s also recorded many blocked shots in matches that are close to hitting 10.
While Pau stands tall — literally — on the court, the focus is the team and making line-up changes when Ryan feels it is needed. One key part is junior Grace Polhemus, a setter who is a junior played libero during the 2018 season.
“It’s working pretty well for us,” Pau said. “When our other two setters come in, I feel it’s a stronger line-up when Grace is setting. She’s been working her butt off trying to set up because ultimately, you need to pass to get ahead.”
Pau has enjoyed playing varsity volleyball the last three seasons.
“This year, with everyone being so young; there’s only three seniors (Pau, defensive specialist Devyin McClurg and Kim Le),” said Pau of fellow seniors Devyn McClurg and Kim Le. “We all mesh well together. They are wanting to be here this year. The seniors want to go out with a bang.”
Pau looked back at the 2017 Tokay squad, when she was a sophomore, and 2018 as a junior.
“My sophomore year, I was ultimately nervous because it was my first year,” Pau said. “The girls welcomed me. I felt like that we were really strong at the end (of the 2017 season). Junior year, that was just kind of fun. We only won the two (league matches) versus Lodi. I feel like the team, last year, there were a lot more individuals when it came down to playing.”
Pau started playing volleyball when she was in seventh grade — and stood at 6-foot-1. But she had been around the sport much longer than the time spent on the court. That is because her mother, Karen Blanke-Pau, coached volleyball when they lived in Los Angeles. They moved to Lodi when Kayly was 3.
“She’s been coaching her whole life, since she got out of college,” said Kayly of her mother. “I’ve been around the sport; I know the game. I just didn’t found any interest in it until around seventh grade. The coach happened to have a club in Galt called Twin Cities.”
This weekend, Pau will be visiting Long Beach State to visit the 49ers’ volleyball program and players. Earlier this year, she visited West Virginia University in Morgantown, W. Va.
“It’s kind of been not nerve-wracking, but, oh my gosh, it’s becoming real that I’m going to commit myself for four years,” Pau said. “It’s exciting.”
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.