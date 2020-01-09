The Lodi High girls basketball played its second Tri-City Athletic League game on Thursday, but host West escaped with a 41-38 win.
Savannah Head led Lodi (1-1 in the TCAL) with 8 points. Aiyana Evans and Kayleigh Coberly each had 7 points, Reese Hohenthaner had 6, Ashlee Toy had 5, Annette Vasquez had 3 and Angie Fugazi had 2.
Junior varsity
Modesto Christian 34, Tokay 28
Paulina Barron had 8 points and 4 steals to lead the Tigers in Thursday’s loss, while Gabi Gonzalez had 4 points and 5 rebounds, Kendra Goudie had 4 points and 3 boards, Bella Nguyen had 3 points and 5 rebounds, Aaliyah Awan and Angeleen Ghuman had 3 points each, Yasmeen Ibrahim had 3 points and 5 rebounds and Baleria Ochoa had 6 rebounds.
GIRLS SOCCER
Varsity
Tracy 5, Tokay 2
Cynthia Jiminez scored twice for the Tigers in Thursday’s loss, with an assist from Hannah Hauschildt. In goal, Maddy Covey-Taylor had 19 blockes, including a save on a penalty kick.
Lincoln 4, Lodi 0
The Flames kept the game scoreless for 20 minutes before the Trojans found the net with a long-range shot. Lincoln led 2-0 at halftime with another goal on a corner kick, and then extended its lead in the second half.
Playing well for Lodi (0-3-1, 0-1 TCAL) were Anna Spaletta, Camille Quinones and Jordan Meyers.