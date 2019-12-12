Kat Tudor

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Basketball

College: Oregon State

Tudor, a senior guard, had 2 points and 2 rebounds in a 64-32 win over Hawaii on Dec. 6.

Monica Valenzuela

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

College: Holy Names

Valenzuela, a junior guard, had 3 points ahd 2 boards in a 54-46 loss to Fresno Pacific on Dec. 7.

Jalen Valverde

High school: Elliot

Sport: Basketball

College: Mayville State (N.D.)

Valverde, a junior guard, had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in a 96-61 win over Presentation (S.D.) on Dec. 7.

Wyatt Ming

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Football

College: Sacramento State

Ming, a senior lineman, started at center as the fourth-seeded Hornets lost 42-28 to Austin Peay in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Sac State had 405 yards of offense in the loss.

Do you know of a local athlete that has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.

