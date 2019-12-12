Kat Tudor
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Oregon State
Tudor, a senior guard, had 2 points and 2 rebounds in a 64-32 win over Hawaii on Dec. 6.
Monica Valenzuela
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Holy Names
Valenzuela, a junior guard, had 3 points ahd 2 boards in a 54-46 loss to Fresno Pacific on Dec. 7.
Jalen Valverde
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Mayville State (N.D.)
Valverde, a junior guard, had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in a 96-61 win over Presentation (S.D.) on Dec. 7.
Wyatt Ming
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Football
College: Sacramento State
Ming, a senior lineman, started at center as the fourth-seeded Hornets lost 42-28 to Austin Peay in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Sac State had 405 yards of offense in the loss.
