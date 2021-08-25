Michael Inderbitzin of Salinas won the Open Money race at Saturday’s flat-track racing at Lodi Cycle Bowl, but not before a hard run at it from Tony Meiring of Tracy and Christian Spurgeon of Lodi, who went second and third, respectively.
Spurgeon won the 450 Open A ahead of Meiring, with Empire’s Dominic Monaco third and Inderbitzin fourth. Meiring got his chance to be on top in the Dash for the Cash.
Winners of other races included Darien Parto-Hedrick of Stockton in 50cc peewees, Lillee Duncan of Tracy in 50cc 2 stroke, Donnie Darrah of Martinez in 230 Adult and Master A, Christopher Ross of Miwuk in 100 Mod 40/50, Ryder Rynearson of Modesto in MiniAm, Salmon Ethan of Modesto in 100cc Youth Stock/Mod, Mike Green of Reno in 450 Open Am, Robert McDonnell of Livermore in Vintage A, Pedro Brown of Stockton in Vintage B&C and Senior B&C, Christian Knox of Burson in 85cc, Casey Yarrow of Fairfield in Vet A, Cassidy Haas of Placerville in Vet B&C, John O’Connell of Roseville in Master B&C, Macie LeBlanc of Oroville in 250 Open, Jett Katarzy of Tracy in 65cc, Rich Facciano of Discover Bay in Super Senior A, Jeff Mason of Pope Valley in Super Senior B&C, Macie LeBlanc of Oroville in Open Singles, Kenneth Holland of Stockton in Senior A and Dustin Rynearson of Modesto in 100cc Sportman Stock/Mod.
GIRLS GOLF
Lodi def. Tracy
The Flames scored 205 as a team on Tuesday at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club , with Delaney Vasquez leading the way with a 38.
Vivianna Rojas added a 39, ClaraGrace Plath had a 41, Reese Koenig had a 42 and Alison Ky had a 45 as the Flames opened league play with a victory.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity
Lodi 3, Sierra 0
Bella Battaglia led the Flames with 9 kills in Tuesday’s season opener, a 27-25, 25-15, 25-22 victory over Sierra out of Manteca.
Grace Culler added 12 assists, 2 aces and 3 digs, Ali Navarro had 8 assists, 4 aces and 4 digs, and Charlie Jacobson had 11 digs and two assists.
JV
Lodi 2, Sierra 0
Lauren Shinn led the Flames with 5 kills in Tuesday’s 25-19, 25-11 win, along with 4 aces and 3 kills from Taylor Hulstrom, Elizabeth Kanemura had 6 assists and 5 digs, and Janie Schallberger had 3 kills and 5 digs.