The fifth-seeded Lodi High girls tennis team advanced in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs with a 5-4 victory over No. 12 Vacaville on Tuesday at Lodi High.
The teams split the singles matches, with Lodi’s Parker Orlando winning at No. 1, Anna Spaletta wining 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 and Aubrey Anderson winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5.
THe Flames’ depth came into play, as it often has this season, in the doubles department, where Lodi won two of the three matches. At No. 1 doubles, Macy Munson and Emma Stilwell won 6-4, 6-6 (7-5), and at No. 3 doubles, Talia Duran and Claire Selling won 6-0, 6-3.
Lodi will travel to face No. 4 Rio Americano in the quarterfinals.