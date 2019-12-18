Jalen Patterson had a big offensive night for the Liberty Ranch High boys basketball team.
Julius Latteri and Nathan Shoup also had productive performances for their Lodi High boys basketball squad.
But in the end, Patterson took care of the important shots. That led to Liberty Ranch posting a 77-71 win over Lodi in an area non-league contest at The Inferno on Tuesday.
Liberty Ranch (5-7) — the defending Sierra Valley Conference champion that played for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV title last season — held a slim 60-49 lead over Lodi (4-7) entering the fourth quarter. The host Flames started the final eight minutes when Shoup, a three-year starter at center, hit back-to-back baskets — coming off assists from forward Trevor Jackson and guard Logan Stout. That cut the Hawks’ lead to 60-53.
Latteri led the way in the quarter for the Flames. He canned two 3-pointers that contributed toward his team-high 21 points.
“He was aggressive with the ball,” said Lodi coach Scott Woznick of Latteri. “He was making the action happen, driving to the hoop. When he was driving to the hoop, he was hoping to shoot it. He was shooting with confidence, played with confidence.”
Shoup was consistent in having the basketball moved to him inside the paint in each quarter for the Flames. That led to finishing with 18 points.
But Patterson 31 points in the game. That included seven points in the final quarter and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. That included making 13 of 15 free throws. The fourth quarter when those important shots went through the net.
“He does create for others,” said new Liberty Ranch coach Brian Chavez, who ran Christian Brothers’ program in Sacramento before being hired to take over the Hawks’ program toward the end of spring. “He does get some easy shots for other guys, too,”
Woznick added on Patterson: “We just couldn’t slow him down. He just makes things happen. He’s aggressive with the ball at times, too.”
Patterson had some help from teammate in guard Branson McLelland scoring all six of his points in the quarter, the duo and Hawks contained the Flames.
“A couple of momentum killers,” said Woznick of Patterson’s play and the Flames’ turnovers. “That for us was the difference in the game.”
Liberty Ranch, which led 34-28 at halftime, were quick to score two baskets, plus one from Lodi to start the third quarter. That made it 38-30 two minutes into the quarter.
Lodi was unable to get the breaks on defense after creating Liberty Ranch turnovers in the quarter. The same story held true for the Hawks; forced Flame turnovers but missed too many shots or the basketball went out of bounds on passes set up for front court players inside the paint.
Same story but this time the second quarter held true again for, Liberty Ranch, which held a narrow 13-12 advantage after the opening quarter, and Lodi.
“We’re a young team; we’re really inexperienced,” Chavez said.
But a quick burst of energy from Patterson, after his Liberty Ranch teammates forced two quick turnovers with less than a minute to play in the quarter, helped expand their lead to 34-28 at halftime. The Hawks clung to a 30-28 lead before the small run.
Liberty Ranch led the entire game. That included a quick 4-0 lead to start the first quarter. Lodi hit two baskets for a 4-4 tie.
But Patterson sank two of his four free throws in the opening quarter. Along with a basket from Hawk teammate in guard Drew Fischer, Liberty Ranch led 10-6. Lodi inched back into making it a one-point Hawk lead at 13-12.
Behind Patterson in scoring for the Hawks were guard Gavin Martinez with 20 points and forward Cameron Hopkins with 10 points. Hawk guard Branson McLelland followed with six points.
“He doing the best he can for us this season,” said Chavez of Patterson.
Following Latteri and Shoup in scoring for the Flames were Stout with 10 points and Jackson nine. Forward Isaac Bishop finished with seven points, guards Max Graves-Weil and Stephano Casciaro each had three.
