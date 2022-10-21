Another week, another critical game for Lodi High’s playoff positioning.
Tonight, Lodi will make its second trip to Tracy in as many weeks. After beating West 34-7 last week, the Flames (6-2, 1-2 in the Tri-City Athletic League) will now take on Tracy, which lost a chance at the TCAL title with last week’s 63-33 loss to St. Mary’s.
“This one’s big,” said Lodi coach George Duenas. “I’m pretty sure the winner has a huge chance of getting to host a playoff spot, and the loser puts themselves in a tough spot. We have two big games coming up.”
That second game will be the regular-season finale, a cross-town rivalry game against Tokay (4-4, 1-2) which hosts St. Mary’s (8-0, 3-0) tonight.
But don’t expect the Flames to look past Tracy (6-2, 2-1) at the rivalry game.
“No, they’ve had a great week of practice,” Duenas said. “Tracy’s always been a big game for us, so they’ve been focused.”
Lodi opened league play with a rough stretch, with losses to St. Mary’s and Lincoln, then bounced back last week against West.
“You know, it was just nice to kind of get that sour taste out of our mouth,” Duenas said. “We felt like we let one get away vs. St. Mary’s, and didn’t play a good game against Lincoln. Plus it’s good to be back in school again. This week we got back to our routine.”
Tracy will bring a game that should look familiar to Lodi fans — a bruising running game behind fullback Mason Meyers (77 carries for 671 yards and 7 touchdowns), complemented by an athletic quarterback in Cameron Ross (608 passing yards and 6 touchdowns, plus 84 carries for 707 yards and 9 touchdowns).
“They have a classic bruiser of a kid for their running game. It’s a very familiar kind of game,” Duenas said. “Now we have to come up with a game plan to stop them.”
Lodi, meanwhile, comes into the game with a fairly healthy squad.
Here in town, Tokay will play host to perennial TCAL powerhouse St. Mary’s tonight at Hubbard Field. Tokay is coming off an emotionally-draining 49-44 loss to Lincoln last week on the same turf.
The Rams have not slowed down since grinding down Lodi three weeks ago, with a 45-35 win over NorCal powerhouse De La Salle-Concord, and then shootout win over Tracy. That game, though was a 28-27 game at halftime before the Rams scored 28 unanswered points in the third quarter.
Quarterback Samson Hunkin has completed 78% of his passes this season for 1,359 yards and 15 touchdowns against 3 interceptions, with freshman Devin Rasmussen replacing him for spells to complete 74% of his passes for 430 yards and 4 more touchdowns. Naseri Danielson leads the receiving corps with 48 catches and 697 yards, with 5 touchdowns. Teammate Brooks Wheatley had 6 receiving touchdowns.
On the ground, Asante Carter leads the way with 360 yards and 12 touchdowns on 70 carries.
For Tokay, quarterback Zack Filippini has 570 passing yards on 54-of-94 passing, with 8 touchdowns and 6 picks. Barrett Crosby leads the team with 521 yards on 91 carries, with 5 touchdowns, while Filippini had 512 yards and 6 scores on 81 carries.
Liberty Ranch will put its 8-0 record on the line tonight in Sierra Valley Conference play when it hosts Union Mine (4-3, 2-1 SVC).
Union Mine is coming off a 27-12 loss to Rosemont.
Galt (2-6, 0-3 SVC) is on the road tonight at Bradshaw Christian (5-3, 1-2 SVC).
