Hannah Escalante pitched a complete-game shutout in Lodi High’s 2-0 softball win over Lincoln, allowing just three singles in the game at Lodi Softball Complex.
Escalante struck out six and walked three as the Flames improved to 5-3.
At the plate, Shelby Katzakian led the Flames with a pair of doubles, Johnna Schroeder had a double and Janie Schallberger had a single.
Lodi’s runs came in the third inning when Janie Schallberger led off with a single, moved to second base on a Caitlyn Ahlbach bunt, and scored on Schroeder’s double. Schroeder then scored on a groundout and an error, when Lincoln tried to catch her rounding third base and overthrew the ball.
Lodi will face Tokay on Thursday at Lodi Softball Complex.
Softball: Big Valley Christian 4, Elliot Christian 3, 10 innings
The Eagles dropped a back-and-forth game for their first loss of the season on Tuesday, and will face Big Valley again at home on Thursday.
Elliot started things off with two runs in the first inning, courtesy of an RBI double from Savannah Evans and an RBi single from Natanie Snowden, but Big Valley tied it up in the third inning.
Elliot took the lead in the sixth with consecutive doubles from Evans and double, but Big Valley again tied the game in the bottom of the frame. That’s where things stayed until the 10th inning, when Big Valley, with the international tiebreaker rule of a runner on second base, scored with an Ava Hernandez single.
Snowden pitched seven innings, allowing three runs, one earned, and striking out 11 batters. Sammie Tucker pitched the last three to take the loss, giving up just one run on one hit, with four strikeouts.
At the plate, Evans was 3-for-5 with two doubles, Reece Schraeder was 3-for-4, Snowden was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, and Tucker had a double.
Baseball: Tracy 5, Tokay 4, 8 innings
Cory Sugg and Anthony O’Grodnick each had two hits in Tuesday’s loss for the Tigers, while Logan Drummond, Campbell Kurkjian and Connor Costello each had singles.
Drummond pitched five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts.
Boys water polo: St. Mary’s 17, Lodi 12
Victor Plunkett and Nathan Larson each scored four goals in Tuesday’s loss, along with two from Braden Endter and one each from J.T. Isola and Dane Cranford.
In the cage, Ryan Streyle had eight blocks and Sam Meyers had four as the Flames opened the season with a loss.
Girls water polo: St. Mary’s 11, Lodi 10
Elisa Grim scored six goals in Tuesday’s loss, along with two each from Sarah Campbell and Emily Engle. Goalkeeper Lydia Campbell racked up 10 saves.
Boys soccer: Lodi 8, West 1
Camben Locke tallied a hat trick in Tuesday’s victory, along with two goals from Rapha Maldonado, two from Alexa Tenorio and one from Yobani Osorio.
D.J. Van Ness and Zach DaValle tallied two assists each, and goalkeeper Johnny Martin had three saves.
Girls golf: Tokay def. West
Tokay’s girls golf squad beat West by forfeit on Tuesday, with West fielder only four golfers at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club.
Senior Mariko Hashimoto led the Tigers with a 49, followed by Emma Buck with a 52, Emma Jellen with a 54, Samantha Hittle with a 56 and Melissa Parra with a 71.
Tokay will be back in action on Thursday against Lincoln at Brookside Country Club.
Girls golf: Lodi 219, St. Mary’s 237
Amelia Garibaldi led the Flames with a 37 on the par-35 Stockton Country Club course to help the Flames stay undefeated on Thursday.
Desiree Vasquez added a 42, Viviana Rojas shot a 46, Delaney Vasquez and Reese Koenig each shot 47, and Karrie Nickel shot a 55.
Boys tennis: St. Mary’s 6, Lodi 3
The Flames dropped Tuesday’s match at Lodi High, scoring via one doubles victory and two forfeits due to a lack of St. Mary’s players. Lodi’s Jackson Konte and Mason Davis took down Nicholas Djokic/Emilio Franco 6-1, 6-2, while the Rams swept the singles matches.
JV baseball: Lodi 11, Lincoln 4
The Flames racked up 17 hits in Tuesday’s victory, with four from Gavin Mora, three each from Andrew Wright and Austin Meehleis, and two from Ken Blakenship and Luke Toy.
On the mound, Blakenship earned the win with eight strikeouts across five innings.
JV softball: Lodi 8, Lincoln 8
Lodi racked up as many errors as runs in Tuesday’s tie, which saw Amelia Dietz go 2-for-4 with a triple and a double, Eliza Litton go 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Justice Kent go 2-for-3, Mateah go 2-for-4, and singles from Isabel Barkley and Cornthia Rivera.
Eloisa Dominguez-Olea pitched four innings with three earned runs, and Litton pitched two innings with no earned runs.
JV boys water polo: St. Mary’s 10, Lodi 3
Korben Reed scored twice for the Flames, and Blake Aylers scored once. Goalkeeper Evan Peterson had seven blocks.
JV girls water polo: St. Mary’s 8, Lodi 6
Cassandra Oaxaca led the Flames with four goals in Tuesday’s loss, while Holly Wilson and Moriah Schmierer each scored one. Goalkeeper Abigail Rusch had nine saves.