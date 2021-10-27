The Lodi High girls water polo team clinched a playoff spot and at least a share of the Tri-City Athletic League title with Tuesday’s 7-2 victory over Lincoln.
Lydia Campbell tallied 8 saves to keep Lincoln’s numbers down, while Jenna Bigelow led with 3 goals on the other side of the pool. Emily Engle, Sarah Campbell, Ave Sepulveda and Morgan Vice each scored 1 goal on senior night.
Lodi is 19-4 overall and 7-1 in the TCAL.
Varsity boys
Lodi 17, Lincoln 6
The Flames’ boys held on to second place in the TCAL with Tuesday’s victory, improving to 14-10 overall and 7-2 in the TCAL.
Braden Endter led the Flames with 7 goals, followed by Nathan Larson with 5, Anthony Celli with 4 and Koen Amador with 1. Goalkeeper Sam Meyers had 6 blocks and 2 steals.
Tracy 12, Tokay 8
Camden Perkins and Lucas Nathan each scored 3 goals in the Tigers’ loss Tuesday, along with 1 each from Mark Doria and Justin Carpenter.
Ben Plath racked up 13 saves as Tokay dropped to 5-12 overall and 2-7 in TCAL play.
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 7, Lincoln 5
Tyler Carson blocked 7 shots to help the Flames win on Tuesday, while Eli Plath scored 2 goals, and Jackson Stilwell, Matteo Kovach, Caden Zacari, Dylan Takahashi and Rylan Takahashi scored 1 each.
VOLLEYBALL
Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs
The 10th-seeded Tokay High girls volleyball team was bounced from the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs on Tuesday with a 3-0 loss to No. 7 Buhach Colony in Atwater.
In Division IV, No. 10 Liberty Ranch defeated No. 7 Woodland 3-1, and No. 14 Galt lost 3-0 to No. 3 Ripon.
The Hawks won by scores of 17-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-14. Liberty Ranch (16-14) will travel to play No. 2 Sonora (20-1) today.