On paper, the Tokay High wrestling team hosted the third annual Rod Gaines Invitational at The Jungle.
But it might as well have been the early edition of the Tri-City Athletic League tournament.
Two Tokay wrestlers in Peter Sim (145-pounds) and Robert De La Torre (195) won championships of their weight classes on Saturday. They were two of three Tigers who competed for first place.
“The last two years, we’ve been building on the culture that Rod Gaines set,” said Tokay coach Ed Carlos, referring to the former Tiger coach the invitational is named after. “Making guys love the sport, see the bigger picture in the sport.”
Lodi, too, had three wrestlers competing in the upper weight take part in the championship matches. All three Flames — Adam Schallberger (160), Christian Zamora (182) and Sean Carpenter (285) — came away with second place medals.
“I like what he’s doing in the wrestling room — he’s working real hard,” said Lodi coach Keith Mettler. “He’s taking what we’re teaching him and it’s paying off for him. He’s tough kid, and we’re looking for big things out of him this year.”
Sim had a perfect 4-0 record that was concluded by posting a hard-fought 3-0 decision over Oakmont’s Henry Ganzorig. Sim recorded his points in the second and third rounds for the win.
De La Torre, a senior who has been wrestling in the Tigers’ program since he was a sophomore, also had a 4-0 record. He captured his weight title with an 8-0 decision over Armijo of Fairfield’s Marco Correa, who had a 2-0 record.
Max Hittle (132) was the other Tokay wrestler who reached the championship of his weight class. Hittle went 2-0, which included a pin on Lodi’s Lance Elliot. In the title bout, Oakmont’s Ben Murphy pinned Hittle in the third round for the win.
Schallberger, a sophomore who played quarterback on the Lodi High football team, had a tough match against Oakmont’s Yuraj Singh. Each had chances to pin the other in the first two rounds, but Singh hung on to post a 6-4 decision.
“I thought he wrestled really well,” said Mettler of Schallberger. “He lacked a little bit of hustle at certain times that would have benefited him. He was probably my most solid wrestler over the weekend.”
Zamora, a junior who rushed for more than 1,000 yards on the Lodi football team, squared off against Bear Creek’s Peter Brogger, who won by pin in the third round. Some 20 seconds prior, Zamora appeared to have pinned Brogger, who escaped, got his feet back on the mat and then changed fortunes by pinning Zamora.
“He did pretty well,” said Mettler of Zamora. “But he made a mistake and it cost him. If Christian would have preserved through that move I think it would have been a different story. I think we should have had him on his back.”
Carpenter, another junior who is a lineman on the school’s football team, faced Casa Grande’s Jack Faris for the title. Each wrestler had a 2-0 record. Faris came out of the match with a pin in the second round.
Taking third place for Lodi was Brandon Casillas (285).
Fourth place finishers were Elliot and Tokay’s Andrew Senner (170).
Sixth place finishers were Lodi’s Adrian Tenbrick (138) and Daniel Romo (195), plus Tokay’s Marcus Mireles (106) and Billy Ward (220).
Oakmont, out of Roseville, won the tournament with 173.5 points. The Vikings had seven wrestlers in the finals of their weight classes. Casa Grande took second place with 159 points.
Bear Creek edged Tokay for third place at 116.5 points; Tokay took fourth at 112.5. Liberty of Brentwood was fifth at 100.5 points and Lodi sixth at 91.
“We’re a young team,” Carlos said.
Tokay and Lodi joined TCAL rivals St. Mary’s, Lincoln and Tracy competing at the invitational. St. Mary’s was eighth at 75.5 points, Tracy seventh at 70 points and Lincoln 10th place at 32.
Tokay having five of its six schools competing at the invitational — sans West — gives Carlos an idea of each team’s strengths in the lower, middle and upper weight classes.
“It’s kind of a double-edge sword; we get to see them but they get to see us,” Carlos said. “Our league is fairly competitive.”
The Tigers have been hit with a combination of early season injuries and wrestlers not ready to compete at this point of the season. Carlos feels that some of the Tigers’ fellow league foes could be in the same boat.
“We didn’t have our full line-up out there to get to the top four,” Carlos said.
Mettler added, “I would have to say that teams to beat is for us Tokay, Tracy and Lincoln. Those are must wins for us.”
Other schools that competed at the invitational were Bear Creek, McNair, Liberty, Armijo, Monterey Trail of Elk Grove, McClatchy of Sacramento and Monte Vista of Danville.
